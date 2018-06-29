Back in the Saddle #1294

Feels great to be back in the saddle here after my time off. Big thanks to Kirk for guest hosting while I was out, I also want to thank the Ohana for their listener feedback to Kirk. He had big shoes to fill with three in a row while I was out. I had a great break and will have more to share later. All is well and on with the show.
Show Notes:
- The best Sci-Fi and Space games on mobile
- Best summer vacation ideas for space lovers
- Robots don’t want to take your miserable office job
- Another Equifax staffer slapped with insider trading charge
- 5 of the most famous computer viruses and their terrible impact
- Sony Xperia X22 Premium for $1000.00
- Google Maps could help you avoid 4th of July traffic
- Spotify Android App
- How to use Slack
- Most people think social media sites is politically biased
- This stair climbing $20.00 cart
- Lego and iPhone connect for low cost nerve gas detector
- Nvidia GTX 1060 equipped Dell Laptop for $880.00
- Everything you need to know about the RAMpage security exploit
- Exactis data breach
- The 6 best ticket sites
- The U.S.airlines with the most legroom in economy class
- The best gas grill without breaking the bank
- How to get restaurant recommendations on Google Maps
- Trump hails iPhone maker Foxconn for $10 billion Wisconsin plant
- Walmart test lets customers shop a curated virtual apartment
- AT&T fined $5.25 million over 911 outage
- The best smart home deals this 4th of July
- New and upcoming phones for 2018
- Three years later, Tidal is still waiting for its big wave
- Google wanted to buy GitHub
- Unlimited data plans are a mess; here’s how to pick the best one
- Verizon shuts down Go90
