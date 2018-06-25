Apple-Palooza! #1293

This is the last day for me in the guest host chair while Todd is away on vacation. He will back in the studio for Thursday’s episode of the GNC podcast 8pm HST/1 am EDT. On the past Thursday’s episode, a lot of Google news was on tap. Today’s episode, a lot of Apple news!
- Moto G6 Play vs Moto E5 Plus
- Han Solo Star Wars Blaster sells for $550,000 at auction
- This discounted DEWALT combo kit
- What’s coming and going from Netflix this week
- Samsung may release 3 Galaxy S10 models
- Microsoft launches a news app for Android and iOS
- 4 AirPlay receivers that are cheaper than Apple TV
- Apple announces repair program for its broken Macbook keyboards
- Rumor: Higher-End AirPods to launch in 2019
- Apple News gains 2018 midterm elections section
- This all in one smart desk has 3 screens and a built in scanner
- This Macbook Air deal for $799.00
- Nokia 3.1 goes on sale July 2nd for $159.00
- Amazon expands Prime discounts to all Whole Foods this week
- CBS All Access NFL games will stream on mobile devices
- Alamo Drafthouse will test out its own version of Moviepass
- T-Mobile introduces new FamilyMode app and base station
- Google Podcast update
- Facebook could introduce a “Time Spent” feature
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More