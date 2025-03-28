ChatGPT’s New Image Model Sparks Additional Copyright Controversies #1810

OpenAI’s new image generator has gone viral with Studio Ghibli-style memes featuring public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The tool, part of GPT-4o, allows users to recreate existing images in artistic styles, sparking copyright concerns about training on copyrighted works. Legal experts point out that while the style isn’t protected, how models are trained remains unclear. As lawsuits mount, the tech’s popularity continues to rise, highlighting innovation and ongoing intellectual property tensions.

Full Summary:

The episode begins with Todd Cochrane introducing the lead story about OpenAI’s new image generator, which has gained popularity for creating studio-style memes featuring public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. This tool, part of the GPT-4 update, raises copyright concerns due to the unclear legalities of how the models are trained on copyrighted works. As lawsuits related to these issues rise, the tool’s popularity continues to grow, reflecting both innovation and the tensions in intellectual property.

Todd expresses enthusiasm about the improvements in the outputs from the new image generator, noting its application in creating episode art and content for YouTube while also highlighting user feedback and the ongoing concerns regarding copyright, particularly from well-known entities like Studio Ghibli.

He then transitions to welcome listeners to episode 1810 of the Geek News Central podcast, offering a shout-out to the show’s sponsor, GoDaddy. Todd encourages listeners to support the podcast and subscribe, emphasizing the importance of their backing as independent creators. He invites feedback via email and mentions that due to scheduling around Podfest Asia, there will be no episode the following Monday.

Todd dives into various tech news stories, discussing a range of topics:

1. There was a significant decline in public support for a TikTok ban in the U.S., which was attributed to effective PR campaigns.

2. Ongoing trends in media coverage of Elon Musk, highlighting a shift from previously favorable narratives to more critical stances.

3. Government budget cuts are affecting agencies like the U.S. Space Force.

4. Developments at Garmin, which is launching a subscription service for added workout and coaching features.

5. Qatar Airways introduced an AI travel agent named SAMA, which promises a conversational booking experience.

6. Amazon’s test of a new branding for their brilliant displays.

7. Issues with accessing articles from The Verge due to subscription limitations.

8. Upcoming changes in the education department and potential contract cuts affecting several tech suppliers.

9. Robinhood’s move into banking services and cash delivery options.

10. Concerns around OnlyFans’ age verification process leading to legal fines.

11. The impact of AI in advertising models, with H&M planning to use digital replicas of models.

12. Microsoft is addressing USB printer issues with a new update.

13. Nintendo is announcing a news app to keep gamers informed.

14. SpaceX’s planned polar orbit mission with an international crew, including various scientific endeavors.

15. Advances in medical technology with the introduction of tiny magnetic robots for less invasive cancer detection.

16. T-Mobile faced legal issues due to a SIM swap lawsuit, leading to a $33 million settlement.

17. Waze is replacing Google Assistant with Gemini for its mapping app functionality.

18. Developments in Waymo’s autonomous vehicle crashes compared to human driver incidents.

19. The recovery process astronauts undergo post-mission includes physical therapy.

20. Cybersecurity accountability in companies, highlighted by a settlement from Morpho.

21. Protests as hackers leak sensitive information related to NYU to expose alleged racism.

22. Netflix reviving interest in Scooby Doo with a live-action series announcement.

In closing, Todd thanks listeners for their support, invites them to subscribe to the newsletter and podcasts, and reiterates the importance of GoDaddy’s sponsorship. He wraps up by reminding everyone that he will return with the next episode following his attendance at Podfest Asia and encourages listeners to reach out through email.