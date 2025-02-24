Protoclone Unveiled Put Some Pants On! #1802

Clone Robotics’ Protoclone features synthetic muscles, a polymer skeleton, and advanced sensors. It moves like a human. Future uses may include household chores but my god put some pants on the ugly thing.

Full Summary:

The episode starts with host Todd Cochrane introducing the lead story about “Protoclone,” a human-like robot created by Clone Robotics featuring synthetic muscles, a polymer skeleton, and advanced sensors. Cochrane describes Protoclone as bizarre, compares it to zombies, and highlights its human-like body structure, save for its head. He mentions the technical specifications of the robot, including a 500-watt electric pump as its “heart,” four cameras for eyes, and numerous sensors for movement and balance. Cochrane humorously suggests that future household roles for such robots might include chores but expresses his discomfort with their appearance, particularly the lack of clothing.

After the lead story, he welcomes listeners to episode 1802 of the podcast, emphasizing the show’s role in tech news delivery and giving a shoutout to their sponsor, GoDaddy. He encourages listeners to check for exclusive deals. Cochrane interacts with the audience, inviting them to experience the show live and check out the website for additional content.

Cochrane transitions into a tech article round-up, starting with Gmail’s shift to QR codes for 2FA login codes, which he expresses skepticism about. He discusses Chegg’s lawsuit against Google, noting Chegg’s concerns over diminished web traffic due to AI-generated summaries hurting online referral traffic. He reflects on the challenges for online content creators like himself, emphasizing the need to uphold original content.

He highlights a new PayPal phishing scam in which victims are misled into installing remote desktop software, stressing caution among elderly users. Cochrane briefly discusses the drawbacks of cheap headphones before discussing an unusual new ASUS mouse that can smell like scented oil, which he finds unnecessary.

Next, he brings up a story about a woman receiving compensation for her Candy Crush addiction caused by a medication’s side effects and questions the accountability of medical professionals involved.

Cochrane then previews upcoming tech releases, mentioning potential delays on the iPhone 17 due to missing components, before discussing other recent tech news, including updates on Robot Intuitive Machine’s moon landing efforts, a new NASA telescope mission, and earnings reports from Nvidia.

He closes the episode by answering viewer mail, thanking listeners for their support, and addressing additional comments and suggestions, like updating the show format. With a reminder of the show’s sponsor and an impending trip for future episodes, Todd wraps up the podcast, signing off and wishing everyone well.