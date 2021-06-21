Amazon Dumps Millions of Products Annually! #1535

So Amazon has been caught in an investigative piece in the UK of dumping literally millions of new and barely used items in landfills, while they claim it’s a recycling center the company doing the investigative work says it was a landfill? If so this is very damning info.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Toyota’s new robot will take selfies
- NASA Mars helicopter set for 8th flight
- Univision plans to launch its own streaming service
- DoorDash now delivers same-day groceries
- Amazon labels millions of unsold products for destruction
- Uber to become the sole owner of Cornershop
- Microsoft should face the same antitrust scrutiny as Facebook
- Netflix and Amblin Partners
- Windows 11
- Connecting to malicious Wi-Fi networks can mess with your iPhone
- Amazon eyes robot truck startup
- EU data regulators call for facial recognition ban
- Google’s long list of defunct messaging apps
- Samsung will show off the new Wear OS experience
- Google quietly pushed Mass MassNotify COVID tracking app
- Prime Day 2021 roundup
- Hyundai now owns Boston Dynamics
- ERCORT is rasing temperatures
- Facebook launches its Clubhouse clone
- Hubble Space Telescope on safe mode
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More