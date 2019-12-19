Has Ring Been Hacked? #1412

Has Ring been Hacked? They deny any hacking and say it’s likely users, usernames and passwords from other global hacks. But some researchers are saying that there are too many details in the hacked information to have come from other global hacks. My personal advice change all your ring passwords to something complicated and do not run around naked in front of your ring cameras. I personally think there is something more at foot here. As I already announced two shows next week. Also give the gift of giving and consider becoming an insider we need your support more than ever.

