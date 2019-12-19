Has Ring Been Hacked? #1412

Has Ring been Hacked? They deny any hacking and say it’s likely users, usernames and passwords from other global hacks. But some researchers are saying that there are too many details in the hacked information to have come from other global hacks. My personal advice change all your ring passwords to something complicated and do not run around naked in front of your ring cameras. I personally think there is something more at foot here. As I already announced two shows next week. Also give the gift of giving and consider becoming an insider we need your support more than ever.
Show Notes:
- Facebook will stop using phone numbers for friend suggestions
- Roughly 4,000 users just had their data hacked
- Google vows to improve customer service
- Virginia has big plans for electric school buses
- Z-Wave Alliance
- US votes to raise age for buying e-cigarettes
- How to secure your Ring account
- Youtubers, Silicon Valley and others help MrBeast
- Dark Overlord is behind bars
- Lyft’s algorithm is trying to block names like Dick
- Snackpass
- Facebooks bans misinformation about 2020 Census
- US wireless emergency alerts are now more locally targeted
- German court bans Uber
- Congress approves the TRACED Act
- Honda will show off its in-car AI assistant at CES
- ACLU sues
- Federal study finds race, gender, affect face-scanning technology
- Vivaldi browser pretends its Chrome
- CES 2020 preview
- CA Earthquake Early Warning system
- Spotify tests “Tastebuds” feature
- Vehicle recognition tech
- Tivo to merge with Xperi