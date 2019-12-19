Has Ring Been Hacked? #1412

Podcast

Has Ring been Hacked? They deny any hacking and say it’s likely users, usernames and passwords from other global hacks. But some researchers are saying that there are too many details in the hacked information to have come from other global hacks. My personal advice change all your ring passwords to something complicated and do not run around naked in front of your ring cameras. I personally think there is something more at foot here. As I already announced two shows next week. Also give the gift of giving and consider becoming an insider we need your support more than ever.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.