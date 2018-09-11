Apple Announcements Revealed #1311

I do a deep dive on the upcoming Apple Announcements on what will be revealed on Wednesday. We will see how close I and all the others weighing on predictions on this. I am hoping for a Mac Mini Pro as that would fit into some long-term planning I have here at Geek News Central. I am really excited about the new iPhones as I am due a refresh and will definitely be looking at a which phone to pick up. I have largely caught up on my backlog. So I will have some time to work on some new initiatives here.
Thank you for your subscribing!
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- India unveils its own spacesuit design
- Apple Music Vs. Spotify
- Leave cable behind with the Tablo Dual over the air DVR
- Google Assistant gets magical with Disney
- NASA sees Hurricane Florence open a evil looking eye
- What to do with your old Apple devices
- Ask Alexa to start this $180.00 RoboVac
- Track Hurricane Florence with these tools
- How to host a WordPress site on Raspberry Pi
- T-Mobile touts improved LTE coverage
- Make your headlights brand new with this discounted kit
- The iPhone cheat sheet
- Sphero launches Sphero Bolt
- Nearly a third of US consumers now own smart speakers
- Net neutrality gives “free” internet to Netflix and Google
- Google Pixelbook leaks
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $160.00
- iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPad Pros, Macs and more
- Get a $20.00 bonus on all trades ahead of Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XC
- NASA looking into selling naming rights for rockets
- Firefox calls it quits on antiquated WIndows
- ISPs push employees to urge Governor Brown to veto
- More teens addicted to social media
- Don’t want an iPhone? Here are some Android alternatives
- The best iPhone 8 deals
- Ajit Pai helped Charter kill consumer protection rules
- Facebook introduces new brand safety measures
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More