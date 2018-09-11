Apple Announcements Revealed #1311

Podcast

I do a deep dive on the upcoming Apple Announcements on what will be revealed on Wednesday. We will see how close I and all the others weighing on predictions on this. I am hoping for a Mac Mini Pro as that would fit into some long-term planning I have here at Geek News Central. I am really excited about the new iPhones as I am due a refresh and will definitely be looking at a which phone to pick up. I have largely caught up on my backlog. So I will have some time to work on some new initiatives here.

Show Notes:

