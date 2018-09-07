Mobile Carriers are Throttling Video #1310

Did not take to long for the mobile carriers to start throttling video from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime. It appears throttling to be gaining steam as all pretense of net neutrality are gone. I am happy to be back in the studio. As always I have a pile of work that never seems to get caught up on but hey that’s the life of a business owner. Very thankful for the work and business. Some updates on the GoDaddy promotion on the show as well today.
Thank you for your subscribing.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Google could be working on a loyalty program
- Shipt vs. Instacart vs.Peapod
- 5 simple macOS tweaks to help you stay focused
- This $14.00 Belkin Pivot-Plug Power Strip
- Keep an eye on your property with this spotlight
- Asteroid the size of an office building to whiz by us Saturday
- Learn how to write your own Android apps
- Stabilize your smartphone with this $6.00 Aukey Cell Phone tripod
- CleanMyMac X
- Samsung Galaxy S10 could get 5G
- Best DIY security systems for renters
- What’s the best way to unlock your Android phone?
- Satellite fires space laser at Earth
- Block a thousand Twitter advertisers at once
- Are Facebook and Twitter scared enough to work together?
- RIP Burt Reynolds
- US wireless carriers throttle Netflix, YouTube
- Everything we know about the Google Pixel 3
- The 5 best unbiased fact-checking sites
- New blockchain ledger will let you sell personal healthcare data
- Browser password hack puts millions of home Wi-Fi networks at risk
- Facebook chooses Singapore for $1 billion data center
- What to do when your phone or tablet wont charge
- Woman who crashes her Model S sues Tesla
- The iPhone XS Max
- These Ring bundle discounts will save you big bucks
- Virginia man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- British Airways website hack
- DJI Mavic 2 review
- Twitter bans Alex Jones and InfoWars permanently
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More