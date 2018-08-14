Google Tracks your Location Always #1305

Some very concerning information about Google location tracking has come out by the AP. You need to pay attention to this information if you are concerned about your location privacy. I also provide some links to how you can root out all the information that they have stored on you to get it cleaned up. Yes, they are tracking you with Location data turned off. Also, the GoDaddy Promo Codes are changing on September 1st. So if you want to take advantage of the deal now is the time.
Show notes:
- Samsung Note 9 batteries are safe
- Should you buy the Galaxy Note 9 or wait for the Google Pixel 3XL?
- This location sharing app exposed 1.7 million passwords
- It’s time to quit Twitter
- Protecting your data on the web is about to get faster
- How to find and delete your Google Maps history
- The 10 best sites for cheap last minute online car rentals
- DeepMInds’ AI
- Apple 13 inch MacBook Pro for $1399.00
- The Ars Technica Back to School Guide
- Top 10 best Android smartphones
- Solar-powered aircraft stays aloft for a record breaking 25 days
- WIndows is coming to Chromebooks
- Uber uses AI to for your trips; business or pleasure
- Facebook’s Messenger Kids App
- Samsung launches SmartThings Wi-Fi
- YouTube
- FBI warns banks about ATM cash-out scheme
- Top 3 reasons to use a VPN on your phone
- The SuitX exoskeleton
- Micheal Kors’ new Wear OS Smartwatch
- When it pays to buy a one-way plane ticket
- The Moto G6 is the best budget phone you can buy right now
- 12 types of Android apps you can replace with the Google App
- Spotify could let you skip ads for free
- 16 smartphone apps for (nearly) any emergency
- The summer 2018 iPhone refresh speculation round-up
- Facebook has new requirements for page managers
- US voting systems: Full of holes
