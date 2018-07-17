Amazon Prime Day Fail #1299

Amazon Prime Day started with a massive failure for at least six hours the site was unresponsive and although I personally did not miss out on any deals a lot of people did. As we head into show 1300 on the next episode we have some mini-giveaway so listen to the show and be sure to email in your thoughts and commentary on the podcast to date. I am very pleased very few shows have made it to 1300 episodes.

Show Notes: