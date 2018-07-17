Amazon Prime Day Fail #1299

Amazon Prime Day started with a massive failure for at least six hours the site was unresponsive and although I personally did not miss out on any deals a lot of people did. As we head into show 1300 on the next episode we have some mini-giveaway so listen to the show and be sure to email in your thoughts and commentary on the podcast to date. I am very pleased very few shows have made it to 1300 episodes.
Show Notes:
- Moto Z3 Play Vs. OnePlus 6
- The Apple ID FAQ
- Financial regulators turn the watchful eye to cryptocurrency market
- Cheapest phones for seniors
- Live channels is the best thing on Android TV
- Comcast won’t try to top Disney’s $71.3B bid for Fox
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Vs. Fire TV 4K Vs.Fire TV Cube
- The 15 best Spotify playlists for Summer
- How to stick with a fitness routine when you haven’t seen progress yet
- Rolls-Royce EVTOL
- Pininfarnia developing a $2 million all-electric hypercar
- Best prepaid wireless plans for 2018
- How to recover a lost or misplaced file on your computer
- What is Project Fi?
- Galaxy S8 gets camera improvements
- How to convert a Windows laptop to a Chromebook
- Brewers are using AI to predict how your next beer will taste
- How to make your laptop comfortable as a desktop
- Kids can build Lego models digitally and they buy their own creations
- This adorable robot wants to make air travel less stressful
- How AT&Ts plan to become the new Facebook
- MoviePass is using you to ruin the movies
- Best Graphics cards for every budget
- Samsung expected to match 2018 iPhone sizes with Galaxy S10 lineup
- Snoopy fires up kids to shoot for the moon
- Amazon warehouse workers are striking across Europe on Prime Day
- A woman dropped her iPhone from a plane and it still works
- Amazon suffers glitches at the start of Prime Day
