Yahoo Messenger to be Shut down #1289

Yahoo Messenger is to be shut down on July 17th marking a 20-year run when it competed with likes of ICQ. What happened to ICQ anyway? I give you the folks the lowdown on what is happening here and so far the feedback from everyone has been happy with the slightly shorter shows. I also talk about my upcoming travel and my concern for the Ohana on getting help if they need it.
GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Woman sues NASA over vial of moon dust
- A French hospital is using VR as a drug-free pain solution
- Unlocked Blackberry KEYone for $400.00
- iPhone security secrets
- The 9 best streaming services that offer family share plans
- Find out what’s taking up space on your WIndows computer
- Unlocked Samsung S8 for $500.00 or S8+ for $590.00
- Diamonds in the sky give new stars their twinkle twinkle
- Samsung appeals $539 million dollar verdict in Apple case
- How to disable Facebook fundraiser notifications
- Google Pixel 3 may bring wireless charging back to Google phones
- VPNFilter malware has infected a million routers
- Yahoo Messenger is finally shutting down
- 6 ways to find Mac and iPhone App Store discounts
- Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown leaving Netflix soon
- IHOB name change
- Here’s how internet ads follow you around
- Facebook responds in writing to Congress’ questions
- How new CEO Hans Vestberg will transform Verizon Wireless
- New iPhone X and Plus leaked and details for 2018
- Police departments are training dogs to sniff out thumb drives
- Westworld’s latest episode
- What to expect at E3 2018
- Could humans live on Mars?
- The evolution of macOS and mac OS X
- Nest home security system for $400.00
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- U.S extends sanctions against Russians over cyberattacks
- Facebook Memories
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More