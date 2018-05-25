Alexa Spying #1285

Podcast

Back in the saddle and I get you all caught up on what is happening and has happened over the past week. Truly amazing story tonight on what happened to a family in Portland and their Amazon Alexa device that was spying / recording what they had to say and sending it to someone in their contact list.

