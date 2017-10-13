Niantic has a Pokémon GO AR Photo Contest

Niantic announced that it is holding a Pokémon GO AR Photo Contest. The contest is extremely easy to enter and involves taking an AR photo of any Pokémon that is in a “real-world” environment. There are prizes associated with this contest. The AR photo contest started on October 11, 2017, and will end on October 25, 2017.

Starting today, we’re challenging you to snap epic Pokémon GO AR photos and post them on Instagram using the hashtag #PokemonGOcontest. If your AR photo is selected as one of the top 10 submissions, you’ll win a Pokémon GO Prize Pack containing a Pokémon GO Plus, a poster autographed by the Pokémon GO team, and wireless Bluetooth earbuds. You have until October 25 to submit your best AR photo, so go on an adventure, take a photo, and share it with us on Instagram!

As always, it is a good idea to take the time to read the official rules (which are located on the same page as the contest announcement). Here are a few key things to know:

To be eligible for the contest, the entrant must be at least the age of majority in their country, state, province, or jurisdiction of residence (and at least 20 years old in Taiwan) at the time of entry.

Entrants must not be a resident of a country where Pokémon GO has not been officially released as of October 11, 2017.

Entrants must use the augmented reality (AR) camera feature of the Pokémon GO app on their mobile device that displays their capture of a Pokémon as they use the Pokémon GO app.

Photos where an individual appears in or is identifiable in the photo will not be considered and will be deemed void.

Niantic strongly encourages entrants to use caution when taking photos in connection with the contest. They do not condone taking photos in areas or dangerous situations that may involve certain health related risks, including risk of physical injury. Niantic does not want entrants to trespass on private property.

There are 10 Grand Prizes available.