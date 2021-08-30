China is being tough on children #1550

Hi everyone, Kirk here filling in for Todd while he is away on business travel, he will be back a week from this Thursday, September 9th. It’s great to be back in the guest host chair for this week!. In this episode, China cuts children’s online gaming to only an hour! Can you imagine other countries doing this? Certainly not in the US that’s for sure.
Show Notes:
- Coinbase made a mistake
- China is cutting children’s online gaming to an hour
- AT&T’s network is only working at 60% in Lousiana
- Apple will donate to Hurricane Ida relief
- PayPal may offer a stock trading platform
- Toyota restarts self-driving shuttles
- Jon Stewart on Apple TV+
- Apple is building a classical music app
- HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV
- Global smartphone shipments continue to grow
- VW customers will soon have a choice for 4G connectivity
- Zoom Q2
