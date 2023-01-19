The AI Bot Contest Conclusion #1644

The contest concludes. I reveal in the show which of the two posts referenced in the last episode was created by the AI bot. The results are going to surprise you. The two referenced AI services in the show were Jasper.AI and Contents.com, of which I reveal that Contents.com is currently the superior product of the two I have tested. If any other company would like to participate in a future AI contest, feel free to let me know.

Show Notes:

