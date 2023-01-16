The AI Bot Contest #1643

I have posted two articles on Geek News Central. One is a CES 2023 Wrapup, and the other is an announcement for Quicklinks, a new product released by my company today. One of the articles was written by an AI and edited by me for about 15 minutes, and the other was written by me. Can you tell which one is which? Send an email to geeknews@gmail.com with your guess, and I will award a prize randomly to the group that gets it correct.

Show Notes:

