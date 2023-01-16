The AI Bot Contest #1643

I have posted two articles on Geek News Central. One is a CES 2023 Wrapup, and the other is an announcement for Quicklinks, a new product released by my company today. One of the articles was written by an AI and edited by me for about 15 minutes, and the other was written by me. Can you tell which one is which? Send an email to geeknews@gmail.com with your guess, and I will award a prize randomly to the group that gets it correct.
Show Notes:
- A $700 million loan for a mine
- U2 is one of Bill Gates’s favorite bands, among other things
- CES 2023 wrapup
- Laser-to-steer lighting strikes
- YouTube begins testing free TV hub
- Hubble spots asteroid
- Laid-off Twitter workers must drop the lawsuit
- OAN loses suit
- WY Republicans take a stand
- Netflix is 16 years old
- Artists file a class action lawsuit against AI companies
- NASA captures a star eaten by a black hole
- Teslas are finally getting cheaper
- Asia rules the mobile world
- Twitter starts an auction
- An AI lawyer to fight the first legal case in court
- NSA asks Congress for warrantless authorization
- NASA unveils plan for next-gen telescope
