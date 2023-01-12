1st Show of 2023 #1642

I am back from CES 2023, and the 35 hours of live coverage we did is in the can and being processed into specific episodes. The show was back to pre-pandemic attendance by companies, and it felt like a normal CES. So far, I have escaped getting the crud from the show and back with a full schedule with my company. Lots of great tech news today and back to a normal publishing schedule.
Show Notes:
- The 2022 UFO Report
- Your next job recruiter might be an AI bot
- PC sales fell hard in 2022
- HBO Max is increasing its price
- FAA blames the outage on a damaged database file
- Instacart is paying $5.25 million
- Comcast blocks the purchase of goggles
- Twitter is being sued
- A NASA satellite falls back to Earth
- SBF’s firm borrowed $65 million from FTX
- Apple promises to disclose app removals
- Microsoft’s new 365 tier
- Rocket Lab announces new launch window
- Twitter says leaked emails not hacked from its systems
- Amazon fails to overturn the vote
- Apple TV and Apple Music are on the Microsoft Store
- EVs are getting too big and heavy
- Elon Musk’s net worth drops
