Valentines Day Text Later Delivery #1404

Seems a bunch of people received there valentines day text today, in what can only be described as something very strange. It was not limited to iPhones or Androids or carrier. The messages just seemed to get unstuck from some location. The senders are otherwise oblivious. I have had this happen many times where I have not gotten a text or the recipient denies getting one. Not surprising really. Lot’s happening here, I am as busy as one can get and am finally getting pretty much settled in at my new location.

