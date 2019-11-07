Valentines Day Text Later Delivery #1404

Seems a bunch of people received there valentines day text today, in what can only be described as something very strange. It was not limited to iPhones or Androids or carrier. The messages just seemed to get unstuck from some location. The senders are otherwise oblivious. I have had this happen many times where I have not gotten a text or the recipient denies getting one. Not surprising really. Lot’s happening here, I am as busy as one can get and am finally getting pretty much settled in at my new location.
Swag Offer / Sticker Swap
New Media Productions
365 N Willowbrook Rd
Suite: C
Coldwater, Mi, 49036
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- November full moon
- US and Europe need a common position
- 5 custom searches you should enable
- Best camera gear and cameras to gift
- Ring doorbell update
- Air Force puts Lockheed Martin laser to the test
- T-Mobile claims it will give free internet
- Bill Gates and Elizabeth Warren are tweeting at each other
- T-Mobile’s 5G network will go live on December 6th
- AT&T gives customers “bonus” data
- T-Mobile teases $15 5G plan
- YouTube for desktop
- Apple releases another iOS 13 update
- Uber may have to pay Waymo
- The world’s smallest 8K 360 camera
- Twitter will begin a series of experiments
- Dropbox Q3
- Disney+ on Fire TV
- FX’s entire show archive on Hulu
- Red Wine launches to Space Station
- NASA opens untouched Apollo Moon rock sample
- Here are the best robo vacuums
- Facebook subpoena refusal
- AMD unveils its next-gen Threadripper CPUs
- Netflix CEO says time spent streaming matters
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More