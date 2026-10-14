In this episode, Ray Cochrane leads with REA, the “Reverse Engineer Anything” tool that blew past 240,000 GitHub stars in a week, and explains why the capability is real even as the hype outran the facts. Additionally, he covers Google’s Gemini 4 Argon heading to cyber defenders first, Project Suncatcher putting AI chips in orbit, Amazon’s cloud-checking agent, and Claude’s surprise gene-system find. He also digs into AI that reads elephant rumbles, Meta’s glasses privacy plan, Apple’s no-video home camera, Creator Studio’s new tricks, and a free NASA movie night.

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Full Summary

Ray Cochrane opens with a quick personal update. The last couple of weeks have been hectic. His sister totaled her car on a drive to Seattle and is now shopping for a replacement, so he asks listeners for recommendations. Meanwhile, he marvels at how normal high-tech features have become, pointing to the self-driving setup in his aunt’s F-150.

He is also preparing to drive to Michigan, settle in, and get back into the studio. Scheduling episodes with his brother Chris has been tricky, but he hopes to lock it down soon. Then he turns to the night’s lead story. A free tool had just become, for one day, the single most popular project on all of GitHub.

Reverse Engineer Anything Takes Over GitHub

REA, short for Reverse Engineer Anything, points an AI agent at a finished program and works out how it was built, without any of the original source code. The agents are tools like Claude Code or Cursor. On October 6, the project sat under 10,000 GitHub stars. By showtime on October 14, it had passed 240,000.

However, Cochrane stresses that REA is not new technology. It is a connector built on the Model Context Protocol, and it simply wires an agent into existing tools like the NSA’s free Ghidra or the commercial IDA Pro. Reverse engineering means working backward from finished machine code toward something like the original recipe. That work is slow and brutal by hand, which is the real lock REA helps pick.

The hype also outran the facts. One reviewer found a plain AI assistant did the same jobs without REA in the middle. Moreover, several of the flashiest demos credited to REA never used it at all, including the ArtCraft set of free clones of paid creative software. As Cochrane puts it, the clickbait name did a lot of the work.

The Legal and Security Reality Check

The deeper story is legal. Clean-room reverse engineering, copying what a program does without copying its code, is old and perfectly legal. However, AI collapses the time and cost that once kept it rare. Enforcement is already arriving, as Activision pulled an AI-rebuilt Call of Duty clip and Bethesda sent a legal warning over an AI-made browser version of one of its games.

The same power helps defenders, too. Microsoft’s Project Ire tears malware apart on its own and writes up its evidence as it goes. Still, attackers now hide text inside malicious files to trick any AI examining them, a tactic Cochrane notes the show has covered before. His strongest advice is practical. Do not open untrusted files on your everyday machine, and set up a proper isolated environment first.

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Google’s Gemini 4 Argon Goes to Cyber Defenders First

Google DeepMind announced Gemini 4 Argon, the first model in its Gemini 4 generation and what Google calls its new frontier model. You cannot use it yet. Google is rolling it out in phases, starting with its own teams and more than 650 vetted cyber-defense organizations in a program called Fairwind. Those defenders even get a version released without cyber guardrails.

Google’s headline example is striking. Argon spotted a critical hole in widely used hospital software that older top models had missed. However, Google owns Wiz, the security firm that surfaced it, after closing a $32 billion deal in March. Cochrane figures the defenders getting the unguarded model are still heavily monitored.

Google Puts Its AI Chips in Orbit

On October 1, a SpaceX Falcon 9 carried a small prototype satellite into orbit for Google, packed with the company’s own AI chips. Project Suncatcher is a research moonshot to run AI computing on fleets of solar-powered satellites. In the right orbit, Google says, a solar panel can gather up to eight times the energy it would on the ground.

The practical hurdles are large. Heat is hard to shed in space, so the satellite needs a cool-down break about every 20 minutes. The economics are harder still. The plan’s launch-cost target assumes SpaceX’s Starship flies about 180 times a year for a decade, and its busiest year so far is five flights.

Amazon Wants an AI Agent Checking Your Cloud

Amazon Web Services opened a preview of its Well-Architected Agent. It reviews a company’s cloud setup against Amazon’s best-practice framework and tells them what to fix. Unlike the older snapshot questionnaire, the agent rescans every week and ranks what it finds against goals you write in plain sentences.

Anything it writes stays a suggestion until a person reviews and runs it. AWS even warns that its recommendations may contain errors. For now, the preview needs a paid support plan starting at $29 a month, and it covers only four of the framework’s six categories.

Claude Turned Up a Gene System With No Known Job

Anthropic says a team of Claude agents found something in viral DNA that had gone unnoticed. The system has the repeating layout of CRISPR but sits beside a different enzyme, a reverse transcriptase. Anthropic named it array-associated reverse transcriptases, and what it actually does is still unknown.

The scale is the real story. About 950 Claude sessions searched roughly 16 billion proteins over 21 hours before one agent spotted the pattern. CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang called the finding genuinely intriguing. Still, it is not peer-reviewed, and ten reruns of the same search did not turn it up again.

Software Learns to Read an Elephant Chorus

Researchers from the Earth Species Project trained a model to guess what a herd is doing from its rumbles, the low calls that sound like an idling truck engine. Elephants talk over each other about 60 percent of the time. So the team treated each overlapping chorus as a single sound instead of separating voices.

Using 902 recordings dating back to 1986, the model beat chance. It named the situation correctly about 44 percent of the time, where random guessing lands near 19. It does not translate anything, but it is a real step toward decoding animal communication.

Meta’s Glasses Privacy Plan Isn’t on Any Glasses Yet

Meta detailed Private Processing, a system meant to wall off AI requests from its smart glasses so that even Meta cannot read them. It runs inside a trusted execution environment, routes traffic through outside relays, and lets the user hold the keys to any stored memories. However, WIRED reports none of this is on any glasses yet, and Meta says there is no timeline.

Cochrane is cautiously glad to see outside auditors involved. Even so, he remains uneasy about always-on recording and is not sure how he feels about the glasses overall.

Apple’s Rumored Camera Shows You No Video

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports Apple is building a home security camera that records no video. Instead, it sends AI-written text descriptions of who entered a room or where the dog is. Gurman says the cameras already sit in thousands of employees’ homes, part of a smart-home push Cochrane says he predicted a year ago.

Since then, Apple held its October 13 Welcome Home event. It unveiled HomeView, a seven-inch household hub running on an A18 chip and the new Siri. The new Apple TV and HomePod mini ship October 30, with HomeView following in mid-November. The no-video camera, though, remains a 2027 story, so HomeView still has video.

Creator Studio Picks Up iPhone 18 Pro Tricks

Apple updated Creator Studio, its $12.99-a-month bundle of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro. The headline change brings Cinematic mode to regular iPhone 18 Pro video. Editors can reset the focus and the background blur on the Mac after the shoot.

Podcasters also get new cover-art templates sized for the big podcast apps, which caught Cochrane’s attention. Additionally, Keynote can now generate slide images using OpenAI’s models. Apple says it doesn’t use what you send to train anyone’s AI.

NASA’s Free Movie Night

NASA pulled together ten picks from NASA Plus, its free and ad-free streaming service. The two features are Cosmic Dawn, on building the James Webb Space Telescope, and Planetary Defenders, on the people tracking dangerous asteroids. Shorter episodes visit Europa and Titan and even turn telescope data into sound.

Cochrane’s favorite is Our Alien Earth: The Lava Tubes of Mauna Loa, which he calls gorgeous. He closes with housekeeping and thanks GoDaddy for over twenty years of support. Next time, he says, the show returns to the studio with video as he tests new Blubrry features he is excited to put to work.