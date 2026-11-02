In this episode, Chris Cochrane tells the story of his dog Milo, who was paralyzed by intervertebral disc disease. He walks through the emergency surgery, the cost of care, and the long road of recovery at home. Chris also shares the GoFundMe he started to help with Milo’s medical bills.

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Full Summary

Chris Cochrane opens with a personal reflection on a hard year. His father, Todd Cochrane, founded this show and passed away suddenly a little over a year ago. Chris and Ray took over the show after that. Chris says this past year has been one of the most difficult of his life.

This episode departs from the usual tech news. It centers on Milo, Chris’s dog, who became paralyzed a little over five weeks before recording. Chris walks through the diagnosis, the surgery, and daily life since then.

Meet Milo

Milo is Chris’s five-year-old dog and, in his words, his best friend. Chris got him around age 18, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he needed a companion. Milo has a lot of anxiety and can be loud and energetic, so he isn’t a perfect fit for everyone. Chris calls him the perfect amount of love and the perfect amount of headache.

The Surgery Bill and the GoFundMe

Milo’s surgery cost $14,000. Chris is in his early twenties, and he financed the surgery on a CareCredit card. He says the card has been a lifesaver because he can pay it off without worrying about heavy interest. He notes that CareCredit is not a sponsor.

Family and friends urged Chris to start a GoFundMe to help manage Milo’s outstanding medical expenses and ongoing care. Chris says no one should feel pressured to donate. Sharing the campaign helps too, and he says any kind of support matters. The campaign is a personal fundraiser and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the show’s sponsors. You can read more on Milo’s GoFundMe page.

What IVDD Is

Dogs have discs between the bones of their spine. These discs act as cushions and help the spine move. In intervertebral disc disease, or IVDD, a disc can degenerate, bulge, or rupture. When disc material presses on the spinal cord, it can cause pain, inflammation, and nerve damage.

Symptoms range from back pain and weakness to difficulty walking and paralysis. Severe cases can also affect bladder and bowel control. Chris stresses that IVDD is more than a sore back. A dog can seem completely normal one day and suffer a serious spinal injury the next.

Chris says French bulldogs, corgis, and dachshunds are among the breeds prone to IVDD. He cites an estimate that about 2 percent of dogs develop clinical IVDD during their lifetime. He says he loved French bulldogs as a teenager and never thought about future medical bills.

The First Flare-Up

Milo had an earlier IVDD episode last year. Because it was less severe, he was treated without surgery. Treatment meant strict cage rest for four to six weeks, plus medication and monitoring. Chris carried Milo outside every morning and night, and Milo couldn’t jump, run, or play.

That recovery gave the family hope that future flare-ups could improve too. However, IVDD can recur, and a dog that recovers from one episode isn’t protected from another.

The Emergency

The second flare-up was much worse. Chris came out of the shower to find Milo shaking, and he recognized the signs right away. He called the hospital to set up red light therapy, which had helped the first time. The next day, Milo received the treatment and seemed to feel better. That night, his condition started to decline.

By the next morning, Milo had no function in his back legs. The regular vet told the family to rush to the emergency room, because a decline that fast within 24 hours is an emergency. Milo had also lost deep pain perception. That is one of the most serious neurological findings in dogs with spinal cord injuries. Chris explains that a leg pulling away doesn’t prove deep pain is present, since the movement can be a reflex. A veterinarian or veterinary neurologist has to assess it.

The Surgery Decision

Milo had a grade five case of IVDD, the most severe of five grades. He was paralyzed and had no deep pain perception. Chris had to choose between going into serious debt for surgery and having Milo put down. He calls it a really difficult position to be in.

The vets described the surgery as a fifty-fifty chance, and Chris decided to take it. An MRI showed a herniated disc, and surgery aimed to remove the disc material pressing on the spinal cord. Chris says no one could guarantee that damaged nerve pathways would regenerate. Milo spent two days in the hospital after the operation.

Recovery at Home

Chris says recovery doesn’t end when a dog comes home. The first several weeks take intensive care, including restricted activity, careful handling, medication, and monitoring. Milo also needs clean, dry bedding and regular vet and rehab visits.

Since losing neurological function, Milo has no control over his bladder or bowels. Chris expresses Milo’s bladder by hand, cleans him up, and treats a skin rash. He estimates that care takes about an hour to an hour and a half a day. The hardest part, he says, is not knowing whether all that effort will lead Milo back to walking.

The Four-Week Check-In

About four weeks after surgery, Milo still had no voluntary movement in his hind legs. He also still lacked deep pain perception. The neurologist said the lack of improvement at that stage was concerning, and Milo’s chances of walking again looked extremely poor.

Chris says recovery is still possible after the first month, though the outlook worsens when severe deficits persist. Three months is a personal milestone for his family, not a medical deadline. He notes that the earliest signs of recovery can come at three months.

Rehab and Alternative Therapies

Chris explains that rehabilitation is crucial for dogs recovering from spinal cord injuries. The right plan depends on the dog’s neurological condition, comfort, and surgical recovery. Passive range-of-motion exercises can help keep joints flexible. Supported standing may help some dogs maintain strength and positioning, and physical therapy can improve balance and mobility.

Milo has tried acupuncture and uses a red light pad at home. A veterinary physical therapist made a house call and gave the family exercises, but weekly visits are not affordable for them. Chris points out that the evidence for acupuncture and red light therapy in cases like Milo’s is limited. Neither treatment guarantees that he will walk again. Even so, rehab can help with comfort, mobility aids, and quality of life.

Costs and Quality of Life

Chris says surgery was only the beginning of the expenses. Medications, follow-up visits, rehab, pee pads, and cleaning supplies add up. Living in Hawaii can also make it harder to reach mainland specialists and clinical trials. He says asking for financial help does not mean someone loves their animal less or failed to prepare.

Chris says a quality-of-life conversation may come one day. He describes quality of life as comfort, hygiene, appetite, enjoyment, interaction, mobility, and freedom from ongoing stress. For now, Milo still wants to walk and is showing signs of progress. Chris knows the danger of false hope, but he has a gut feeling that Milo will walk again.

Advice for Future Dog Owners

Chris’s main message is simple: don’t get a dog just because it’s cute. Before adopting, look into the medical needs and costs a dog could face, especially in breeds prone to IVDD. Chris says he wouldn’t wish his situation on anyone, though he believes many listeners could handle it.

Sponsor: GoDaddy

Chris thanked GoDaddy for more than twenty years of support. He said the company has kept the show on the air since his father first started it. Listeners can support the show at geeknewscentral.com/godaddy, since every click counts.

Chris also invited listeners to become a GNC Insider at geeknewscentral.com/insider. He shared the email address geeknews@gmail.com and reminded listeners to subscribe and sign up for the newsletter.

Thanks and What’s Next

Chris says he and Ray have big plans for the show. He is a photographer and videographer, and he wants to bring that work to Geek News Central. He praises Ray’s consistency and says Ray is the better person to talk about AI.

Chris closes by thanking listeners for sticking with the show through a hard stretch. He says the past year has been difficult, but it has helped him mature. Continuing the show keeps his father’s legacy alive, and he hopes listeners learned something from his story.