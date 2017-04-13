Nintendo Reveals Games for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo revealed a list of games that are coming out for Nintendo Switch. The games were revealed in a video that was posted on Nintendo Direct (which has more details).

ARMS is a fighting game where players equip two customizable ARMS per fighter. The ARMS range from standard gloved ARMS to curved weapons like boomerangs. Each ARM has a special attribute like fire, ice, or electricity that activates when delivering a punch. The game can be played as 1-v-1 matches or 2-v-2 matches. A new character, the super-fast, ramen-armed Min Min has been revealed. This character is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 2: Salmon Run has a new four-player co-op mode. Players can team up to battle the new Salmonid species. When players fail in co-op mode, their teammates can revive them by inking them on the battlefield. Splattoon 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2017. There are three new amiibo figures for the game – a new Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy, and Inkling Squid – which will all launch on the same day and grant special limited gear in game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will launch on April 28, 2017. It will include more characters, karts, and tracks unlocked from the start than any other game in Mario Kart history. Traditional racing and redesigned battle modes can be played in Local Wireless mode with up to 8 players and Online or LAN mode with up to 12 players. Nintendo will be hosting two Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online tournaments in game.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers launches for Nintendo Switch on May 26, 2017. It includes all the classic characters and two new fighters: Evil Ryu and Violent Ken. A “Way of the Hado” mode lets players throw HADOKENS with first-person motion controls.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition will launch in the Nintendo eShop on May 11, 2017 (and stores on a later date). It includes the Super Mario Mash-Up pack along with new multiplayer play and control options.

These are just a few of the games coming to Nintendo Switch. In addition, Nintendo announced some new games coming to Nintendo 3Ds and some new amibos. The Nintendo Switch Standalone Dock will be available for purchase starting on May 19, 2017.