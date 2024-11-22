OpenAI Faces Allegations of Data Loss in Copyright Dispute #1781

Today, I delve into a high-stakes legal battle between OpenAI and major news outlets like The New York Times and Daily News. These publishers allege OpenAI improperly used their copyrighted content to train AI models, and now, a data loss by OpenAI has escalated the case.

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane delves into a series of tech-themed stories, kicking off with a legal battle between OpenAI and major news outlets such as The New York Times and Daily News. These publishers accuse OpenAI of misusing their copyrighted content to train AI models, a situation exacerbated by a data loss incident at OpenAI that could affect the proceedings. Todd explains that computing resources provided by OpenAI to the plaintiffs for investigating this issue were erased, causing significant setbacks in their legal challenge.

Following this headline coverage, Todd discusses updates about his podcasting company, Blubrry, including hiring new team members who are unfamiliar with podcasting. He shifts into personal updates, mentioning his schedule in the Philippines and casual remarks on staying hydrated and enjoying some days off.

The episode then continues with an array of tech news topics. He comments on various issues, including a significant court case suggesting Google might need to divest Chrome to reduce its market control, problems related to QR code security, and challenges Meta faces in managing identity verification and scams through its platforms. Todd also discusses new advancements like Android’s upcoming feature that would simplify logging into apps on new devices and internal expansions like Apple’s rumored specifications for the next iPhone SE.

Todd also briefly touches on international and financial news, from NASA’s waste management challenges for lunar missions to the impacts of potential tariffs on diverse consumer goods imported from China. In wrapping up, he notes a series of personal anecdotes and expresses appreciation for the podcast’s supporters and sponsors. Throughout the episode, Todd underscores the importance of innovative technology and digital security, interspersed with updates about ongoing personal projects and developments within Blubrry.