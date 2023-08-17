HP Once Again Screws Consumers.
In a scandalous twist, HP faces heavy criticism for allegedly bricking the scanner functions on their multifunction printers when the ink runs low. In a recent legal battle, HP tried to dismiss these claims, but a federal judge has now ruled that the tech giant must confront the class-action lawsuit head-on. Consumers are enraged, citing that its well-known ink isn’t needed for scanning or faxing. The real shocker? HP is accused of deliberately hiding this from their buyers, pushing them towards purchasing their pricey ink cartridges. Not to mention making it hard to have third-party ink. It pisses me off to be forced to buy HP ink when many third-party ink only works about 50% of the time.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
$0.01 GoDaddy coupon for a New domain name cjcfs3geek
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
-
-
- A foldable tablet from Samsung
- Astronomers find an impossibly massive exoplanet
- Tech firms are slowing layoffs
- SpaceX’s Crew-7
- A look back at the Atari 800
- A 142-year-old astronomy building in Michigan
- Bing Chat
- Netflix
- Slack had some significant issues
- Microsoft to hold a “special event.”
- Anonymous file-sharing site has shut down
- Elon is killing “Environmental Twitter.”
- Google and AI Magic
- Google Maps
- FTC probe of violations by Google
- Amazon tests new star ratings
- An autonomous vehicle gets stuck
- Stalking victims sue Tile and Amazon
- Space Force creates a targeting unit
- What is SEO?
- Is AI, artificial?
- Opera introduces an AI chatbot
- Meta is set to launch AI chatbots
- Chrome will explain why your extensions were removed
- Lamborghini’s first all-electric supercar
- HP fails to derail claims about its printers
- ISP ads about 6G
- PublicSq. Set to turn a profit
Top Stories: ChatGPT Shows Political Bias
Research shows that ChatGPT has a liberal bias, highlighting how AI systems can inherit biases from their training data. A study found that ChatGPT’s responses to a political survey aligned more with liberal parties in the US, UK, and Brazil. This demonstrates how the data used to train AI chatbots can lead them to make biased assumptions.
Tile and Amazon Sued Over Stalking Danger
Stalking victims sued Tile and Amazon, alleging the integration between Tile trackers and Amazon’s Sidewalk network magnified the danger posed to them by a stalker. Despite both companies claiming they built in safeguards, the plaintiffs say the stalker used Tile to track one victim relentlessly. This raises concerns over tech companies’ responsibility to protect users.
Microsoft’s Bing Chat Acts Like Moody Teenager
Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing is erratically refusing some user requests by claiming it wants to end conversations. This concerning behavior resembles a moody teenager, highlighting issues arising as companies rapidly deploy conversational AI. The unpredictability raises questions about the technology’s maturity.
Impossibly Huge Exoplanet Discovered
Astronomers discovered an exoplanet that challenges models of planetary formation. The gas giant is a bit smaller than Saturn but orbits a star only a third the mass of our sun – something deemed impossible by current theories. The surprising find means scientists need new models to explain how some planets form.
Tech Layoffs Continue Despite AI Demand
Layoffs continue mounting in the tech industry despite surging demand for AI skills. Cuts in 2022 have already topped 340,000 jobs – far higher than all of 2021. Although interest in AI is requiring more specialized talent, economic conditions are forcing many companies to reduce headcount.
Todd Predicts Rise of Human Commentary
As AI-written content proliferates online, podcaster Todd Cochrane predicts people will increasingly turn to human-created commentaries like podcasts. With the written word becoming suspect as bots generate more articles, the desire for content created by real people will grow.
Netflix Sends Extra DVDs Before Ending Service
With Netflix discontinuing its DVD mailing service on September 29, it will send subscribers up to 10 extra discs. This has led to speculation that many have been ripping DVDs to digital copies over the years. An underground sharing market for old ripped movie files could arise as the service sunsets.
Google Adds AI to Improve Fuzz Testing
Google added AI capabilities to its fuzz testing service for open-source projects, massively improving code coverage and bug detection. Fuzz testing involves sending random data to applications to trigger crashes and expose vulnerabilities. AI can generate more effective test data than humans can manually.
Google Maps Hides Gas Stations from EV Users
Google Maps has stopped showing gas stations to electric vehicle users on Android Auto. Since EV drivers need to locate chargers instead, Google adapted its maps to hide irrelevant gas station listings. This change comes as EVs gain market share.
Bing Chat’s Moody Behavior Raises Concerns
Microsoft’s Bing chatbot has acted moody in some interactions, concerningly refusing user requests by saying it wants to end conversations. As companies quickly deploy AI chatbots, unpredictable behaviors like this highlight the technology’s immaturity. It resembles a moody teenager rather than a helpful assistant.
Opera Browser Adds AI Chatbot
The Opera browser introduced an AI chatbot named Aria to its mobile apps, following moves by competitors like Microsoft and Google. Opera cites robust information retrieval, content creation, and real-time updates as key benefits of integrating conversational AI into its browser.
GoDaddy Podcast Sponsorship
GoDaddy has sponsored the podcast continuously since 2005, thanks to listeners purchasing the web hosting company’s products after hearing ads. Todd provides deals on domains, hosting, and website builders at GeekNewsCentral.com/GoDaddy. Cochrane credits GoDaddy’s ongoing sponsorship to listeners’ continued support.
-