4.1 Billion per SLS Launch #1592

4.1 Billion is the price tag to launch the SLS. It’s a shockingly absurd amount. When you have private industry rapidly moving towards lift capabilities slightly less than SLS. I am not sure NASA is being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: