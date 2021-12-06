Elon Musk Controlling Space

Elon Musk is controlling space a ESA boss is complaining that EU companies are not able to keep up with the fast-paced company. They need to slow him down and not let him have all of the low earth orbits to himself. I have never seen such a high cry baby. It’s called competition get to competing and quit complaining.

