Elon Musk Controlling Space

Elon Musk is controlling space a ESA boss is complaining that EU companies are not able to keep up with the fast-paced company. They need to slow him down and not let him have all of the low earth orbits to himself. I have never seen such a high cry baby. It’s called competition get to competing and quit complaining.
Show Notes:
- Twitter admits it messed up
- Meta has a “moral obligation”
- Sony cameras are getting hard to buy
- The SEC is investigating Tesla
- Using VR to treat pain and anxiety
- IKEA’s portable wireless charger
- Uber will now let drivers and riders record audio
- SEC investigating SPAC deal and social media platform
- Asus’ new Macbook Pro rival costs $5,000
- YouTube says most disputed copyright claims are resolved
- Apple partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of America
- NASA says SpaceX is the only provider for astronaut taxi rides
- NASA announces 10 new astronaut candidates
- Verizon might be collecting your browsing history
- Google Pixel update
- Google TV
- DoorDash tests 15-minute grocery deliveries in NYC
- Toyota will build its $1.29 billion battery plant in NC
- Alibaba undergoes major management reshuffle
- This QR- code puzzle gives you the chance to win $1 million
- Google Doodle celebrates pizza
- Apple is fighting with Russia
- Astra will launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral
- Cuba ransomware gang scores almost $44 million
- Toshiba’s flagship Fire TV
- Sony fires Playstation senior vice president
