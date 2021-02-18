Perseverance has Landed on Mars #1508

Perseverance has landed on mars huge shout-out of congratulations to NASA and the JPL team that made it happen. Knocking on wood here but we have gotten pretty good at landing on Mars. There are always things that can go sideways but this was not one of those events. We will see in the coming days if the rover and its onboard helicopter drone and its systems arrived intact.

