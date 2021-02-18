Perseverance has Landed on Mars #1508

Podcast

Perseverance has landed on mars huge shout-out of congratulations to NASA and the JPL team that made it happen. Knocking on wood here but we have gotten pretty good at landing on Mars. There are always things that can go sideways but this was not one of those events. We will see in the coming days if the rover and its onboard helicopter drone and its systems arrived intact.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.