Spy on your Neighbors with a Doorcam #1485

Spy on your Neighbors is something many do. But connecting your Doorcam to a police surveillance center to allow the police to spy are two different things. What have we become when this can be even considered a good thing. I cannot even begin to think of the privacy issues. Imagine you will no longer be able to dash to the mailbox in your underware or hold a party during covid in your yard without getting spied on.

