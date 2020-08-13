Community Guidelines Stifling Free Speech #1467

Some very raw commentary on today’s show, the past 24 hours has been an interesting emotional ride creating anxiety in me that has never happened before. You have been forwarned. Of course our new conspiracy theory segment is alive and well.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Waze rolls out contactless fuel payments
- What is Backdoor?
- Not sure what 2-factor authentication is?
- These are the best Chromebooks to buy
- NASA shows off Mars spacecrafts’ wildest images
- Google Travel adds new pandemic-related travel planning information
- AMC tries to reopen
- $140,000 for a sealed Super Mario Bros.
- Amazon Alexa security bug
- Apple One
- FCC beats cities in court
- Epic Games is suing Apple
- Intel offers a first look at its processors and Xe graphics
- Facebook officially launching a Voting Information Center
- Disney, Apple and more voice concerns over WeChat ban
- Uber CEO says its service may shut down in California
- YouTube bans videos containing hacked information
- Instagram will make suspicious accounts verify their accounts
- US says it has seized 300+ “cryptocurrency accounts”
- Virgin Galactic wants to build a supersonic jetliner
- Gmail redesign
- Get Verizon’s coverage for cheap with these MVO’s
- Hyperion’s hydrogen-electric XP-1 supercar
- Apple Watch Series 6
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More