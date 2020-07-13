TikTok Under Scrutiny #1461

TikTok is under more scrutiny with warnings from the RNC and DNC about staff usage of the app. They say do not use the App on any phone doing campaign work. Make sure that any TikTok usage is on a private device, not a campaign device. Linkedin is under some of the same scrutiny as TikTok and Reddit for looking at data on your phone they have no right to do so.

Show Notes:

