SpaceX One Million Dollar Launch Fee #1423

Podcast

One million dollars and SpaceX will launch 440 kilograms into space. This is down 1 million dollars and now can be all scheduled online and of course, they take American Express. Lot’s of great news stories today that you will want to tune into the show for. I also talk about my schedule over the next couple of weeks. Lots happening over the next 4-6 weeks.To all the long time listeners thanks for being loyal to the show.

Show Notes:

