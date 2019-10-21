Episode 1400 of Geek News Central Podcast

Episode 1400 is in the can and I am sure you began to wonder if I was gonna get it across the finish line. I talk about lots of Geek News Central history on where we have been and where the show is headed. Amazing time for the podcast and I hope you enjoy today’s show. For all the Ohana / Family that have been with the show for all these years thank you from the bottom of my heart and of course big thank you to GoDaddy and all of the Insiders that continue to make this show shine.
Swag Offer / Sticker Swap
New Media Productions
365 N Willowbrook Rd
Suite: C
Coldwater, Mi, 49036
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- The US is leading world in space
- Samsung sets a target for 2020 on its foldable phone
- Chrome for Android eats more RAM
- GA’s Supreme Court issues a landmark decision
- UPS and CVS team up
- NASA spacewalkers want to be the first woman on the moon
- FTC cracks down
- Utah county moves to expand mobile voting
- Twitch Watch Parties
- Colorado drops it’s T-Mobile/Sprint merger
- Netflix track shows
- Tim Cook to serve as chairman at a Chinese business school
- The Dune Pro
- Uber customers don’t tip their drivers
- Facebook 2020 election protections
- NordVPN hacked in 2018
- Microsoft has a new way for your computer not being hacked
- Best 55 inch TV’s
- Phone case created out of artificial skin
- Apple plans its own Mac processors
- Dream of visiting a black hole?
- Google is fixing a “bug”
- Verizon 5G
- The Air Force retires 8-inch floppies
- SpaceX submits paperwork for more Starlink satellites
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More