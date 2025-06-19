Trump Delays TikTok Ban Again Amid Ongoing Sale Talks and Security Concerns #1828

President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for the sale of TikTok in the U.S. by 90 days, delaying the enforcement of a law mandating its sale or ban due to national security concerns. Despite bipartisan criticism, Trump cited TikTok’s role in his success in the 2024 campaign. ByteDance now has until September 17 to finalize a deal, pending approval from Chinese authorities.

Todd introduces the episode by acknowledging the divided opinions surrounding TikTok: users want it to remain, while critics want it to be gone. He expresses skepticism about TikTok being banned under the current administration, suggesting it is unlikely to happen. He highlights the ongoing national security concerns linked to the app and mentions a bipartisan push for its sale or ban.

The discussion includes TikTok’s statement expressing gratitude for being kept online for its 170 million US users, mentioning its work with the office of Vice President Vance. Todd notes the White House press secretary’s comments about ensuring closure on the deal and alludes to criticisms from various lawmakers.

He continues with updates from the tech space, briefly touching on the recent SpaceX Starship incident, where the rocket exploded during a test, noting that no one was harmed due to the safety protocols in place. Todd reflects on security breaches, making commentary on the sheer scale of exposed records from databases and the implications for individual privacy.

Transitioning into TV and streaming, Todd reports that traditional TV has reached a historic low as streaming services now have a larger viewership. He announces Netflix’s first broadcast deal with French TV giant TF1, allowing subscribers to watch live TV content, reflecting on the changing landscape of media consumption.

Todd shifts back to the tech sector, reporting on data breaches, including a ransomware attack that affected five million patients in a healthcare data breach, and a significant DOJ move to seize $225 million linked to cryptocurrency scams. He also remarks on the prevalence of AI-generated spam emails and concerns regarding online privacy and security.

He discusses government surveillance issues, covering the U.S. request for an extension regarding the legality of obtaining records from cell towers without specific warrants, drawing parallels to Fourth Amendment protections. Alongside this, Todd notes the backlash against HBO Max for increasing ad breaks for viewers and mentions Amazon’s push for employees to relocate to office hubs.

As he wraps up the current events segment, he highlights various other tech stories, including Krispy Kreme’s data breach, the upcoming foldable iPhone, and Microsoft’s further job cuts amid shifts toward AI.

In closing, Todd engages the audience, encouraging them to share their thoughts via email and supporting the podcast through GoDaddy, thanking listeners for their continued support. He wraps up the episode by teasing future content and praising the audience for staying tuned. Todd emphasizes the importance of safety and awareness before signing off, thanking everyone for joining the show.