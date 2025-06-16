Anne Wojcicki Reclaims 23andMe in $305M Deal #1827

Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andMe, has successfully repurchased the genetic testing firm out of bankruptcy through her non-profit TTAM for $305 million, surpassing a prior winning bid from Regeneron. The deal, which excludes the company’s liabilities, may ease public concerns over genetic data transfers, given Wojcicki’s continued leadership. The acquisition still requires court approval, while lawsuits related to a 2023 data breach remain unresolved. The company’s shares have surged on recovery hopes.

-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.

-Get a United Chase Card and 10,000 miles, you are supporting GNC Travel with your signup!

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Full Summary:

In this episode titled “Anne Wojcicki regains control of 23andMe,” Todd Cochrane discusses the lead story about Annie Wojcicki, who successfully repurchased the genetic testing company 23andMe out of bankruptcy for $305 million through her nonprofit, ITAM. This acquisition enables Wojcicki to retain leadership while excluding company liabilities, although it requires court approval amid unresolved lawsuits stemming from a 2023 data breach.

Cochrane expresses relief that the acquisition was not taken over by a firm potentially interested in exploiting customer genetic data, given that he has never submitted his DNA to any testing firms. He elaborates on past controversies surrounding 23andMe, including legal issues that previously barred Wojcicki from bidding on her company. Cochrane highlights that Wojcicki is backed by a Fortune 500 firm, which enhances confidence about the future of 23andMe.

Following the main story, Cochrane welcomes listeners to episode 1827 and gives shoutouts to his sponsor, GoDaddy. He encourages listeners to support Geek News Central (GNC) and interact with the show through various platforms. He also mentions his personal experience with diabetes management technology, specifically blood sugar monitoring devices that he’s decided to try.

Afterward, Cochrane dives into other tech news stories. He covers topics including the launch of Oakley smart glasses. This ISS leak has delayed the Axiom mission, the prediction that the next Galaxy Watch will monitor antioxidant levels, and the unveiling of a new affordable electric car from Kia. He also discusses various cybersecurity issues, such as Google’s ongoing antitrust scrutiny and T-Mobile’s potential data breach.

Throughout the episode, Cochrane shares updates about the technology industry, including Windows 11 updates, AI advancements, and the impact of a recent ransomware attack on Victoria’s Secret. Additionally, he highlights the growing skills gap in the workforce, which is attributed to a lack of expertise in AI tools. Cochrane stresses the importance of staying current and skilled to remain valuable in the job market.

Cochrane concludes the episode by thanking supporters of the podcast and reminding listeners to stay engaged with all the GNC content. He signs off, stating the next episode will be back on Thursday.