CrowdStrike Outage continues to cause havoc! #1755

The ongoing fallout from CrowdStrike’s recent software update has forced Delta to cancel over 1,250 additional flights, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. The faulty update, which caused a logic error leading to an OS crash, has impacted 8.5 million Windows devices, disrupting airlines, healthcare, and other public services. Despite initial resistance, airlines must now cover costs for stranded travelers as mandated by law. Efforts to resolve the issue are underway, with CrowdStrike and Microsoft collaborating on a fix.
In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane covers a variety of tech stories, leading with the significant fallout from CrowdStrike’s problematic software update. Todd explains that Delta Airlines had to cancel over 1,250 flights on Monday, days after the logic error resulting from the update, affecting 8.5 million Windows devices. This disruption has spread across various sectors, including airlines and healthcare, forcing airlines to cover costs for stranded travelers as mandated by law. Todd emphasizes the ongoing efforts of CrowdStrike and Microsoft to resolve the issue.
Next, Todd engages with listeners by providing an update on podcast sponsorship deals by GoDaddy, encouraging them to support the platform by becoming GNC insiders and discussing his plans for upcoming studio renovations after returning from an extensive trip abroad. He shares his anecdotes about the different studios he’s set up after his military service and reflects on his podcast journey and setup changes over the years.
The host then transitions to discussing a myriad of technology-related stories involving various topics like:
– Pirated movies on YouTube.
– NASA’s findings.
– A controversy involving Kanye Nass accusing a startup of plagiarism.
– A cybersecurity issue involving DJI and plans for its new Mavic drone.
– A streaming bundle excluding Netflix.
– Financial statistics from car-sharing and streaming services.
– Issues surrounding online child safety.
Todd also dives into regulatory actions affecting companies like AT&T and TracFone and advertisements affecting consumers’ experiences online. He delves into the consequences of cyberattacks on government infrastructure and concludes with advancements in AI technology being tested in UK hospitals for prostate cancer detection.
Throughout the episode, besides the main tech discussions, Todd shares talks about setting up a new studio in his loft, and other personal elements of his life that relate to his work in tech and media, drawing on his experiences to connect with his listeners on a more personal level.
