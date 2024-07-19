Unlocking Vehicle Features: A New Revenue Stream or Consumer Exploitation? #1754

More car companies, like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, charge extra fees to unlock features already built into their vehicles. This controversial practice involves software restricting access to hardware capabilities, such as additional battery range or heated seats, unless customers pay more. Critics argue this approach is exploitative and unoriginal, urging automakers to offer valuable services through genuine software improvements or subscription models.

Show Links and a Full Summary of Podcast:

In this episode of “Geek News Central,” hosted by Todd Cochrane, the main topic of discussion centers around a controversial practice among car manufacturers like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, which involves charging extra fees to unlock features already built into their vehicles. Todd Cochrane starts the episode by highlighting this new trend where automakers restrict access to specific hardware capabilities, such as additional battery range or heated seats, through software unless customers pay extra fees. He critiques this practice as exploitative, suggesting automakers incorporate genuine software improvements.

Todd then gives a shout-out to the episode’s primary sponsor, GoDaddy, encouraging listeners to check out special deals on GeekNewsCentral.com. He emphasizes GoDaddy’s long-standing relationship with the podcast and appreciates listener support, inviting them to contribute to it through various platforms.

The episode then shifts to a variety of tech news updates. Todd discusses challenges in the solar power industry, highlighted by SunPower’s downturn, and references government reactions to the security of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity measures. He also talks about updates to Windows 11, aimed at making updates smaller and faster, and touches on integrating AI and multi-modal models in various applications.

Throughout the episode, Todd provides insights into various technological advancements and corporate strategies, such as the unbundling of software updates in Windows, AI developments, and the shifting landscape of solar power investments.

As the episode wraps up, Todd shares some personal anecdotes, including his upcoming travel plans and studio setup challenges, particularly his difficulties with the studio lighting arrangement. He reiterates his appreciation for the audience’s support and participation in the podcast community.

The episode concludes with an interactive segment where Todd encourages listener feedback via email or social media, maintaining the interactive nature of “Geek News Central.”