Unlocking Vehicle Features: A New Revenue Stream or Consumer Exploitation? #1754

More car companies, like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, charge extra fees to unlock features already built into their vehicles. This controversial practice involves software restricting access to hardware capabilities, such as additional battery range or heated seats, unless customers pay more. Critics argue this approach is exploitative and unoriginal, urging automakers to offer valuable services through genuine software improvements or subscription models.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | MoreSupport my Show Sponsor: Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$11.99 – For a New Domain Name cjcfs3geek
$6.99 a month Economy Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$12.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Links and a Full Summary of Podcast:
In this episode of “Geek News Central,” hosted by Todd Cochrane, the main topic of discussion centers around a controversial practice among car manufacturers like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, which involves charging extra fees to unlock features already built into their vehicles. Todd Cochrane starts the episode by highlighting this new trend where automakers restrict access to specific hardware capabilities, such as additional battery range or heated seats, through software unless customers pay extra fees. He critiques this practice as exploitative, suggesting automakers incorporate genuine software improvements.
Todd then gives a shout-out to the episode’s primary sponsor, GoDaddy, encouraging listeners to check out special deals on GeekNewsCentral.com. He emphasizes GoDaddy’s long-standing relationship with the podcast and appreciates listener support, inviting them to contribute to it through various platforms.
The episode then shifts to a variety of tech news updates. Todd discusses challenges in the solar power industry, highlighted by SunPower’s downturn, and references government reactions to the security of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity measures. He also talks about updates to Windows 11, aimed at making updates smaller and faster, and touches on integrating AI and multi-modal models in various applications.
Throughout the episode, Todd provides insights into various technological advancements and corporate strategies, such as the unbundling of software updates in Windows, AI developments, and the shifting landscape of solar power investments.
As the episode wraps up, Todd shares some personal anecdotes, including his upcoming travel plans and studio setup challenges, particularly his difficulties with the studio lighting arrangement. He reiterates his appreciation for the audience’s support and participation in the podcast community.
The episode concludes with an interactive segment where Todd encourages listener feedback via email or social media, maintaining the interactive nature of “Geek News Central.”
- Trump shooter’s Steam account
- AI security
- Window 11’s upcoming updates
- SunPower
- Carmakers need to stop locking hardware features
- Tinder’s new AI
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Kaspersky challenges US government
- A Raspberry PI is orbiting the Earth
- Cash App Pay and Google Pay
- Immersive video in the Apple Vision Pro
- Is the AI bubble to burst?
- The CD Walkman is back.
- Tesla sales and market shares dip
- AI regulation in the UK
- A dinosaur skeleton sells for millions
- JBL’s new home theater speakers
- SpaceX and the ISS
- Proton is launching an AI tool
- Biden Administration announces $400 million
- Amazon
- SolarWinds
- Apple isn’t using YouTube data
- Cellebrite
- OpenAI 4o Mini
- AppleTV +
- Dyson’s new headphones
- A fireball meteor blazes over NYC
- Microsoft wants you to pay $300 per year
- SpaceX and the FAA
- Google Messages