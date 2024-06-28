AI Music Rights Battle & YouTube #1751

YouTube is negotiating with major record labels like Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records to license music for its AI tools. The platform, which previously launched the Dream Track feature, aims to expand its AI music capabilities by paying lump sums for song licenses. Despite YouTube’s efforts, artists and labels are wary due to past issues with AI-generated music and the protection of their rights.

In this episode of “Geek News Central” the lead story discusses YouTube’s ongoing negotiations with major record labels such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records. The platform wants to license music for its AI tools, mainly to run experiments, by offering lump sum payments for song licenses. This initiative is met with skepticism from artists and labels due to past issues concerning AI-generated music and rights protection.

The podcast also covers a variety of other tech-related news:

– A mother uses social media to tackle her student loan debt through a creative business venture.

– Unistellar’s new AR binoculars can identify various celestial and terrestrial objects.

– Connectivity issues faced by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers when traveling internationally.

– Anticipation around Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event and new releases including potentially a new Galaxy Ring.

– Issues with mobile service providers internationally and a brief mention of telecom strategies.

– Innovations and controversies in tech, including Time magazine’s partnership with OpenAI, character AI’s new feature allowing voice calls with AI avatars, and privacy concerns with Australian banks studying mobile device interactions.

– Legal battles involving technology and data usage, with Coinbase suing federal regulators for denied FOIA requests.

– Developments in drone technology amidst worries about Chinese dominance in the market.

– Google’s decision to discontinue its Stack scanning app, integrating its features into Google Drive.

– The Supreme Court’s stance on governmental interaction with social media companies regarding post removals.

– Speculations about a new large-display Apple Watch potentially being launched.

– Microsoft’s alleged involvement in a data theft at a US hospital.

Todd encourages listeners to contribute to the podcast’s production and value through various means and reminds them of the ongoing GoDaddy sponsorship deals. He concludes by thanking the listeners for their support and promoting the newsletter and the website, where additional resources and links related to the mentioned stories can be found. Lastly, he mentions his upcoming vacation, indicating when the next episode will air.