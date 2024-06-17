US Congress Pushes for DJI Drone Ban Amid CCP Spying Concerns #1748

DJI, a major drone manufacturer, may soon face a ban in the US as the Countering CCP Drones Act progresses through Congress. This bill, driven by concerns about Chinese Communist Party spying, aims to limit Chinese-built technology in the US market. DJI, holding 70% of the US drone market, has been recognized for its superior technology and innovation. However, the US government is pushing to open the market for domestic drone companies by targeting DJI. The bill’s passage could significantly impact the drone industry, given the lack of comparable US-made alternatives.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office



Show Links and Full Summary of Podcast