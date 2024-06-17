US Congress Pushes for DJI Drone Ban Amid CCP Spying Concerns #1748

DJI, a major drone manufacturer, may soon face a ban in the US as the Countering CCP Drones Act progresses through Congress. This bill, driven by concerns about Chinese Communist Party spying, aims to limit Chinese-built technology in the US market. DJI, holding 70% of the US drone market, has been recognized for its superior technology and innovation. However, the US government is pushing to open the market for domestic drone companies by targeting DJI. The bill’s passage could significantly impact the drone industry, given the lack of comparable US-made alternatives.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | MoreSupport my Show Sponsor: Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$11.99 – For a New Domain Name cjcfs3geek
$6.99 a month Economy Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$12.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Links and Full Summary of Podcast
- NASA delays Boeing Starliner departure from ISS
- Amazon-powered AI cameras
- Asus patches serious security flaw
- Apple reportedly plans thinner devices
- Proton
- The US has sued Adobe
- ‘Superbug’ on the ISS
- VPNs and the law
- Hundreds of thousands affected by data breach
- Hackers use emojis to dispatch malware
- A new Android phone from Motorola
- Your DJI drone may be banned
- VPN for Pixel users
- A new Cybertruck issue
- YouTube is testing Notes
- AI improves human locomotion in robotic exoskeletons
- Elon Musk drops case against OpenAI
- Seven warning signs your computer was hacked
- Seven bizarre facts about the Solar System
- Surgeon General urges safety labels on social media
- Mcdonald’s and AI
- Google Chrome on Android