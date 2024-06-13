GDPR vs Google: Privacy Sandbox Under Fire #1747

Privacy campaigner noyb has filed a GDPR complaint against Google’s Privacy Sandbox, alleging it results in unwanted tracking. Despite being introduced to eliminate third-party cookies, the Privacy Sandbox tracks users within the browser. Noyb claims Google’s implementation lacks informed consent and misleads users into enabling first-party tracking under the guise of privacy protection. Google’s stance is that their Privacy Sandbox APIs offer significant privacy improvements, but the issue has drawn regulatory attention and criticism.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes and Full Summary:

In episode 1747 of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochrane, the main focus is on a complaint filed by privacy campaigner NOYB against Google’s Privacy Sandbox. Todd starts the episode by summarizing the allegation that despite its intention to eliminate third-party cookies, Google’s Privacy Sandbox results in unwanted tracking within the browser. NOYB claims that Google misleads users into enabling first-party tracking disguised as privacy protection, lacking informed consent. Google maintains that the Privacy Sandbox offers significant privacy improvements.

Todd proceeds to a detailed sponsor segment, promoting GoDaddy’s services and deals and emphasizing the sponsorship’s long-standing support for the podcast. The host briefly mentions a personal challenge with his rough voice and the disturbance due to nearby construction, adding a touch of personal experience to the episode.

Moving on, Todd elaborates on the technical aspects of the Privacy Sandbox API introduced by Google in 2020, designed to replace third-party cookie tracking with API-based user interest ad displays. This approach sparked controversy as it seemingly shifts the monitoring within the browser, which, according to NOYB, manipulates user consent through misleading pop-up messages.

The podcast covers other major stories, including a massive pay deal for Elon Musk approved by Tesla investors, Google’s reinforcement of Android 15 against attacks at charging stations, concerns over Amazon Alexa’s data usage, and Spotify’s expansion into audiobook offerings, which stirred a complaint from music publishers.

Todd then discusses technological developments, such as AI-driven training plans for the New York City Marathon, updates in Apple Pay functionalities, and the introduction of AI job coaching tools on LinkedIn.

The episode wraps up with acknowledgments to listeners who donate and contribute to the podcast, followed by a review of further news items like a software update for Waymo’s driverless taxis, a cyberattack on the tracker company Tile, and rising costs of Blu-ray DVDs.

The episode provides a good blend of technical discussion, personal anecdotes, and promotion, catering to an audience interested in technology updates, privacy issues, and digital media impacts.