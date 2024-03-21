Unlock Your Podcast’s Potential with Blubrry PAI: The Ultimate AI Assistant #1732

Blubrry introduces the revolutionary Blubrry Podcast AI Assistant (Blubrry PAI), designed to streamline and enhance every aspect of podcast production and promotion. With features such as AI-driven planning, integrated production tools, and automated social media and email promotion capabilities, Blubrry PAI promises to alleviate common podcasting challenges. This comprehensive toolset allows podcasters to create better content, engage audiences more effectively, and provide richer metadata for search engines.

Let me know what you think of the intro music created by app.suno.ai

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

The episode kicks off with the show’s intro jingle and Todd Cochrane, as the sole host and a veteran in the podcasting industry, greeting listeners and introducing the main story for the evening: the launch of Blubrry’s revolutionary Podcast AI Assistant, Blubrry PAI. This AI-driven tool is designed to streamline and enhance podcast production and promotion. It offers integrated production tools, automated social media, and email promotion capabilities. Todd touts Blubrry PAI’s ability to help podcasters create better content, engage with their audience more effectively, and improve search engine metadata.

Todd shares details on the episode number (1733) and the date (Thursday, March 21st) before giving a shoutout to the primary sponsor, GoDaddy. He encourages listeners to utilize the promotional deals on GoDaddy and emphasizes the need for listener support through contributions. He also promotes modern podcast apps from podcastapps.com and encourages listeners to follow or subscribe to the show and check out partner shows.

Delving into personal tidings, Todd speaks about his struggle with a cracked rib, his experimentation with the app Suno.ai, and his upcoming trip to Los Angeles, which he isn’t looking forward to due to the rib injury. He briefly talks about the new company product launches, including VidaPod and their AI. He feels immense pride in his team’s work and mentions that the new AI features have contributed to a rise in listener numbers. He encourages new listeners to introduce themselves via email.

Transitioning into the tech news segment, Todd talks about several stories:

1. The U.S. Department of Justice is filing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple over its walled garden approach, which makes it difficult for competitors and limits customer choice.

2. Hong Kong’s new national security law threatens freedoms and criminalizes dissent.

3. A U.S. House bill barring the sale of personal data to foreign adversaries.

4. An AI tool creating a digital twin of patients to predict future diseases. Todd expresses concerns over the potential misuse of such technology.

5. Todd thanks fans who contributed monetarily and boosted the podcast with sats (a form of digital currency).

6. An FCC investigation into Amazon’s marketing and sale of outlawed products, particularly radio frequency jammers.

7. The discovery of an AI tool that has found signs of cancer missed by doctors focused on breast cancer diagnoses.

8. Small tweaks in Google Contacts and Google Pixel news about market share and the rumored release date and price of the next foldable model.

Todd continues with various other stories, including:

– A UPS worker is stealing iPhones and other Apple products.

– Predictions of the emergence of fully AI-generated games.

– A Soyuz spacecraft launching with a multinational crew.

– Glassdoor is adding real names to anonymous profiles.

– Microsoft released new AI PCs and announced a new edition of Office software.

– Ford’s rumored production of an affordable electric SUV.

– Facts about data loss incidents across organizations.

– A potential loophole for denial of service attacks.

– Neuralink’s brain implant helping a paralyzed man play chess with his mind.

– Samsung’s promotion of a free TV with a preorder of select models.

– A state senator‘s deepfake video created by a colleague.

– The U.S. is applying pressure on India over laptop licensing policies.

– YouTube TV’s rollout of multi-view to iPhone.

Closing out the episode, Todd touches on e-waste issues, Reddit’s successful IPO, rumors of iPhone’s potential talks with OpenAI and Google, deepfake challenges with ChatGPT policies, FCC’s plans to expand 5G in rural America, potential threats to TikTok, and DoorDash’s drone delivery trial in Virginia.

Todd wraps up the episode by expressing his temporary absence due to his upcoming LA trip and that he will not be hosting episodes the following week. He encourages listeners to become show insiders by contributing and reiterating fan support’s importance. Lastly, he concludes with reminders to use one of the modern podcast apps, stay connected, and reach out via email.