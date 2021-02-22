Perseverance Landing Video Incredible #1509

Perseverance landing video released by NASA is truly remarkable. I was blown away by the clarity it was like a front-row seat. While short it demonstrates how fast and how accurate things have to be to land safely. While computers make it happen in real-time the engineers have to perfect the code and timing to make sure all events fire when they are supposed to.
Show Notes:
- 5 common mistakes slowing down you Windows PC
- Disney+ adds content warning to The Muppett Show
- Bitcoin drops after Musk tweet
- Samsung launches EKG support in 31 more countries
- Apple beats Samsung in phone sales
- President Obama and Bruce Springteen on Spotify
- Microsoft will add predictive typing to Word
- AT&T and Frontier have let phone networks fall apart
- Spotify to test paid podcast subscriptions
- Samsung’s 2021 Frame TV lineup
- NASA releases Perservance landing video
- Dish is confident in its plan to offer 5G
- SpaceX’s first private flight will put in 29 year old in orbit
- Netflix’s Downloads For You
- Microsoft will help European news outlets
- Google will lift its latest ban on poltical ads
- T-Moblie’s Magenta Max
- Arizona prisons had a software bug
- NASA says some Earth orgnaiisms could survive on Mars
- Clubhouse chats have been breached
- Engine pieces fall from the sky
- Traeger’s smart grill app
- Airpods 3 photos leaked
- New York City will reopen its movie theaters
