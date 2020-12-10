FCC Cracks Down Hard on China #1493

The FCC today mandated massive bans of telecommunications company equipment that have any type of federal subsidy or payment. These requires companies to remove the Chinese equipment for National Security Reasons. It is way overdue in my opinion that these actions have been taken.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: