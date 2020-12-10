FCC Cracks Down Hard on China #1493

The FCC today mandated massive bans of telecommunications company equipment that have any type of federal subsidy or payment. These requires companies to remove the Chinese equipment for National Security Reasons. It is way overdue in my opinion that these actions have been taken.
Show Notes:
- Hyundai plans to put you in a flying taxi in 8 years
- FCC gets tough on China
- Google and Amazon fined $135 million euros
- Apple AirPods Max review
- NASA and Boeing set do-over
- Google CEO promises to investigate of IT researcher
- Uber asks governors to give drivers early access to COVID-19 vaccines
- DoNotPay
- T-Mobile introduces its first 5G hotspot
- Cydia sues Apple
- Hyundai is buying Boston Dynamics
- Disney + hits 86 million subscribers
- Instagram and Facebook users report messaging issues
- Airbnb IPO
- Google will limit YouTube ads for booze and gambling
- Spotify reset passwords
- Microsoft warns of malware
- Oracle Q2
- Disney Bundle
- Google rolls back a buggy update
- A cheaper Samsung foldable phone could be in the works
- A new entry-level Kindle could soon arrive
- Jack Dorsey donates $15 million
- Orbex
- Adobe has released its final scheduled Flash Player update
- China bans 105 apps
- Google updates Search
