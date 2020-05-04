Don’t Believe Everything on TV #1444

If you have not realized it by now. 95% of what you watch on mainstream TV news today is all about a political agenda. I encourage each of you to get out there and research some news from other countries instead of feeding your brain with the politicized crap coming out of our media sources. We have way too many people that are so stuck in there thought patterns that it is causing people to not think clearly.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: