Chinese Facial Recognition Goes Global #1408

Chinese facial recognition standards which really are not standards but more like policies for the world are being pushed at the UN by Chinese companies as one could expect that is not going over well with privacy advocates. I have a bit of news of the show today and hope the GNC family can give some pointers.

