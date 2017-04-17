Organize Your Saved Posts into Collections on Instagram

Instagram introduced its bookmarking tool in December of 2016. Now, Instagram is adding a way for people to organize the bookmarked posts that they saved into collections. This feature reminds me of Pinterest boards. Both allow users to gather up a selection of things that other users have posted, that fit one theme or topic, in one easy to view place.

On Instagram, bookmarking allows people to save photos that other people have posted. There is a little bookmark shaped icon underneath each Instagram photo. Press and hold the bookmark, and you automatically save that photo.

Collections take this simple process one step further. You can now create as many collections on Instagram as you like, and give each their own title. Sort your bookmarks into the appropriate collection. You can now go back and view a specific collection any time you want, without having to sort through your bookmarks to find them.

Instagram says that, since they introduced the ability to save posts, 46% of Instagrammers have saved at least one post. People save posts that they want to see again. For example, Instagram notes that some people are saving photos that will help them plan their next trip, or to remind them of something they want to purchase. Of course, there will always be people who save photos and videos of animals.

The collections you make on Instagram are private (just like your saved posts are). No one can see them except for you. The update that allows you to make collections in Instagram is available for iOS and Android as part of Instagram 10.16.