In this episode, Ray Cochrane leads with a claimed proof of the Riemann hypothesis that only computers can read. Next, he covers Nvidia putting Jensen Huang back in charge and BepiColombo reaching orbit around Mercury. He also getscovers ended without a deal, data centers’ growing appetite for powgrowthth behind M.C. Escher’s impossible art.

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Full Summary

Ray Cochrane opens with a personal update. He turned 29 on Friday, which he calls somewhat bittersweet, since his twenties are coming to a close. Still, he feels he spent the decade well and is happy with where life is leading him.

To celebrate, he spent the evening with family at a local bar. They like to go there with his grandma at the end of the week. That night, the bar held a fundraiser to help it through the winter months. They sold numbered paddles, and whenever the wheel up front landed on your number, you won a turkey, a ham or a pie.

Some families made out with quite a few turkeys. One little girl kept going up for her family’s prizes, and Cochrane laughed watching her carry a ham back to their table.

His group even made friends with the woman sitting next to them. They traded winnings so everyone could take home what they needed for the holidays. He calls it a very community-minded and sweet event.

This week, he’s heading to Tennessee for Thanksgiving. Before that, the family tried a mini Thanksgiving at the house with his grandma. However, she smelled and tasted the turkey, declared it no good and threw it out.

They put something else together at the last second, and it all worked out. It was his first Thanksgiving in Michigan, and afterward the family playeSciencerd game called Azul.

A Claimed Riemann Proof Only Computers Can Read

On November 20, Science reported a claim out of Anthropic, the company that makes Claude. One of its mathematicians says he has proved the Riemann hypothesis with Claude’s help. The question about prime numbers has gone unsettled since 1859. Meanwhile, the Clay Mathematics Institute has offered $1 million for a proof since 2000.

The mathematician is Levent Alpöge, who is on leave from Harvard. He posted a 4-page note on his website. Its key line reads, “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis.”

What the Riemann Hypothesis Says

Prime numbers are the whole numbers you can’t get by multiplying two smaller ones, like 2, 3, 5, and 7.likeplypries together, and you can build any whole number. They also thin out as numbers grow. Around 1 million, only about 1 number in 14 is prime.

In 1859, Bernhard Riemann studied the primes through a formula now called the zeta function. Some inputs make it return exactly zero. Plot those inputs as points on a map, and the ones that matter all land in one long vertical band. Riemann guessed that every one sits on the band’s exact center line.

If he’s right, the primes are spread out about as evenly as they possibly could be. Riemann himself only called it “very probable,” yet plenty of later math only works if heStillght. ComputersInstitutecked more than 12 trillion of those points, and every one sits on the line. Still, as the Clay Institute puts it, “in mathematics we require a proof.”

A Proof Written in 17 Million Lines of Code

The proof itself is about 17 million lines of code written for Lean. That software verifies math one tiny step at a time and rejects any step that doesn’t follow from the last. Alpöge’s note is the only part written for people to read. The code also proves a version for formulas named after Dirichlet, which sort the primes by remainder.

Claude also produced a written version, and a footnote in the note puts it past 250,000 pages. Alpöge didn’t post it. Instead, he wrote that posting “some massive unreadable travesty of ‘slop'” would be obviously inappropriate. Cochrane thinks that was probably a smart idea.

According to Quanta Magazine, MIT mathematician Andrew Sutherland was the first outsider to get the code through Lean. He did it shortly before noon on November 20. Simon DeDeo, who studies cognition at Carnegie Mellon, replayed every file througSciences checker too. “It’s like one of these movies where the alien spaceship has crashed,” DeDeo told Science.

Sutherland’s page says he ran his checks with Claude’s coding tool, though the checker programs came from other people. Oxford’s James Maynard, who won math’s Fields Medal in 2022, urged care. He told The New York Times you have to make sure “that a Lean verification is proving the thing that you want it to be proving.” So the checkers compared the code’s final result with the hypothesis as written in Mathlib, Lean’s shared math library, and the two match.

A few of the slowest full checks were still running on November 22. With $1 million on the line, Cochrane is sure they’ll cross-check it every way possible. That may not sound like much money anymore, he notes, but for a researcher it’s a ton.

How Sure Are the Mathematicians?

On November 21, a statement went up in the name of the Lean and Mathlib communities. “We have full confidence that Alpöge’s proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct,” it says. However, one Mathlib maintainer objected to the community label.

Sutherland told Scientific American, “Honestly the chance that anything is fishy here is approximately zero.” Cochrane wonders whether that was a bit facetious. Maynard, for his part, told the Times he’d be “98 or 99 percent certain.”

With that much support behind the proof, Cochrane wonders whether it can be cut down into something people can read and walk through. He expects at least the principle behind it to be taught in schools someday. Over the last few years, he’s watched long-standing math problems fall one by one, and it’s crazy and somewhat exciting to see another go.

If this proof can’t be simplified, though, it may be too complex for people to grasp without these tools. He calls that a somewhat terrifying thought. Still, he believes it will be simplified, since it surely has plenty of redundancies, and he plans to follow the story.

The AI Race to Riemann

In August, Anthropic posted about an unreleased Claude. It had raised the share of points proven to sit on the line from about 42% to about 67%. At the time, the company wrote, “We don’t expect that the techniques Claude used will lead to proving the Riemann hypothesis.” Then, on October 6, OpenAI released a proof of a weaker version that squeezes every point into the middle three quarters of the band.

Episode 1871 covered an earlier batch of math results from OpenAI’s Astra model. Looking back, Cochrane wonders whether the companies were racing each other on this.

Who Gets the Credit

TScienceBuckmaster of NYU co-wrote a separate fluid-flow paper with Alpöge, posted the same day. He told Science, “Levent worked on this like crazy … he’s barely slept for like weeks.” On the question of credit, Abhishek Saha of Queen Mary University of London spoke to Al Jazeera. Much of the press calls it a proof by Claude, Saha said, but the credit should go to Alpöge instead.

Cochrane agrees. In his view, AI tools don’t deserve the credit unless they solve problems on their own, without direction. That’s clearly not what happened hto verifyproof wouldn’t exiwhatithout the AI exist without a person verifyinto verifyk and sto verisee what might merit more footnotes. Even so, he hopes Alpöge gets a lot more credit than he’s seeing now.

Kevin Buzzard of Imperial College London told Al Jazeera, “At the minute, we don’t even know why the theorem is true.” That will change “in a matter of weeks,” he added. On his blog, however, Scott Aaronson expects it to take years, “since human mathematicians move only at biological speeds.”

Cochrane agrees, though he expects mathematicians to use AI to speed up their own understanding. They might label similar chunks of the proof, clean it up or redo sections a different way. Either way, he’Scienceng forward to mathematicians doing what they do best: mathing it out.

The Cost, and the Question of Why

Science cites mathematicians who estimate the computing ran to millions of dollars. Neither Alpöge nor Anthropic has given a figure. NYU’s Maksym Radziwill told Science, “I wish that companies like Anthropic took all this money they spend on destroying science and actually invested it in science.” He also wrote to Quanta Magazine, “The object of mathematics as the rest of science ,is really the question ,’why?’ and this doesn’t answer it at all.”

Cochrane finds that very true. We have something that proves the hypothesis, he says, but we still don’t understand the mechanics underneath. People need to stay involved in how things are built and the principles behinScience Lose that baseline knowledge, he warns, and even if machines can do everything, we have no real autonomy without them.

Another NYRingthematician, Nestor Guillen, compared the frontier AI companies’ power to the One Ring from The Lord of the Rings. He told Science, “No one person or company is sufficiently wise to control this one technology by themselves.” CRingane doesn’t think AI is that ring yet, but he says it’s getting there.

He also suspects Anthropic’s own researchers rarely hit token limits or server roadblocks, a perk of working there. In that sense, he says, the people at frontier AI companies hold the One Ring of unlimited tokens. So of course an Anthropic researcher solved it, he jokes, probably running the servers all night. Good for Alpöge, he says, but probably not the best for the environment.

Cochrane hopes Anthropic releases the token spending behind this research, anSciencents to dig into the cost of results like this one. The value is high, he grants. Even so, it’s a proof nobody can understand or use yet, for a hypothesis people were already relying on. That makes it feel like more of a news grab to him, since the point of science is to understand why.

The Timing, and a Rival Proof Written Without AI

Alpöge raised the timing himself. In his note, he wrote, “There is an obvious cynical view, to do with the timing, but it is false.” Anthropic had gone public the day before, as episode 1887 covered.

Andrew Granville of the University of Montreal told Nature, “What he released is garbled.” He also suggested the company’s stock price explains the timScienced Cochrane allows there could be something to that.

Also on November 20, American Mathematical Society president Ravi Vakil posted an unfinished 940-page draft on his blog, written without AI. Stanford’s Brian Conrad had been reading it for months. He told Science why it went out in a rush: “If one says nothing, then it sets the narrative.”

The author, Alessandro Masullo, is a former PhD student of Conrad’s working on his own in Rome. He says the project has taken him nearly 12 years, and it aims at an even broader version of the hypothesis by a different route.

Cochrane points out that people have dedicated their lives to the Riemann hypothesis. So it’s sad, he says, to see an unreadable machine proof take the limelight from slow, careful human research. He doesn’t think those researchers should give up, but he imagines it’s disheartening.

Vakil later added that several people had reported problems in the draft, found with the hwhichovember 22 helped identify, John Baez wrote on his blog, “These objections may turn out to be fixable or mistaken.” That same day, Masullo posted a statement saying the paper “is in no way in a state that is fit for submission or dissemination.”

In Cochrane’s view, the rushed draft doesn’t reflect the finished work. The team may have felt pressured by the AI proof’s release to share something people can actually read, pick apart, and give feedback on.

The Long Road to the $1 Million Prize

As of November 22, the Clay institute still listed the problem as unsolved. Its rules call for a proof published in a reviewed math journal. Then come at least 2 years and wide acceptance among mathematicians before a prize is even considered. In his note, Alpöge says he intends “to write it properly.”

ClayClay’stpresidentsld the AP,, “Be journ,ey from today’s announcement to a place of real understanding will be long and difficult.” Cochrane agrees. For now, he says, it’s a black box that proves the hypexplaining how, and how the how is what people want to know.

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Google Opens Genie 4’s Walk-Through Worlds to Paying Subscribers

Google started letting paying customers into Genie 4 on November 18. It’s a world model, the kind of AI episode 1872 explored. Describe a place or hand it a photo, and it builds a 3D world you can walk, drive or fly through. Google first announced it on October 27, but only testers could use it.

Genie 4 adds sound, which Genie 3 never had. It also works alongside a Gemini model that plans what should happen next and checks that it did. That’s what lets a typed instruction change the scene on the fly, which Cochrane thinks is pretty cool.

Access requires the top tier of Google AI Ultra, which Decrypt puts at about $200 a month in the US. Users must also be 18 or older, while Google AI Pro subscribers only get a waitlist.

The Batch, a newsletter from DeepLearning.AI, wrote that Google’s announcement “was full of curated demos, but the company didn’t offer any quantitative evaluations to back them up.” Google’s own post lists camera lag, complex physical interactions and scene stability as open problems. Its developer guide also caps each session at 2 minutes, and Cochrane bets every one of them boils the servers.

Nvidia Puts Jensen Huang Back in Charge

Jensen Huang quit as Nvidia’s CEO earlier this month over his personal conduct. Episode 1887 reported that he offered to come back, and the board said no. Then, on November 22, the board voted unanimously to make him president and CEO again and to give back his board seat. Nvidia announced it on November 23, before the stock market opened.

Cochrane was shocked by the news. His first thought was that Huang’s conversations with the government had cleared him, and the board brought him back as soon as it heard. So, he quips, the board apparently didn’t care much about his personal conduct.

The board’s statement says his return “poses no national security risk,” based on “input from senior levels of the United States government.” Nvidia didn’t say who those officials are. After several meetings with Huang, the board also said it was “satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

President Trump had publicly called for Huang’s return. On the morning of November 23, CNBC asked whether he had joined the board’s Sunday meeting by phone. “I don’t want to say, I don’t want to say, but basically I was represented at the board,” Trump answered. He also said of the directors, “And I convinced them.”

Semafor reports that Trump did take part by phone, and CNBC later said it confirmed that. To Cochrane, that looks like a push to stop the stock’s slide. If so, it worked. Nvidia’s stock closed up about 31%, at about $165 a share, and CNN calls it the company’s best day since 2003.

Even so, the stock is still about 5% below where it closed the day before the resignation was announced. Cochrane notes it had already been falling steeply along with the tech sector, so it’s far from fully recovered.

Nvidia says its independent directors will see their investigation through. It covers reports that a foreign intelligence service targeted Huang. On December 1, 3 House committees will question him behind closed doors.

The Senate Banking Committee has also set a public hearing for December 3, with Huang as its only listed witness. Meanwhile, Republican Senator John Cornyn challenged the board’s claim, posting, “No national security risk? Based on what?”

Cochrane also points to the flood of Jensen Huang memes over the past week. Most are bad jokes about how easily a tech guy can fall into these schemes, and many look AI-generated. We went from GIFs and captioned stills to whole AI-generated videos of Huang in the office, he says, so we’re in a weird place.

Arm Claims the Top of the Supercomputer Charts

The new TOP500 and Green500 lists came out November 16 at the SC26 supercomputing conference in Chicago. The first ranks the world’s fastest machines, while the second ranks them by work done per watt of power. Arm points out that the leader on each list runs processors built on its designs. Arm licenses those blueprints to other companies, though as Cochrane points out, it now sells a chip of its own too.

The fastest machine ie in Shechip nzhen, China. It ran the list’s test at about 2.2 exaflops, or more than 2 billion billion calculations a second. It did that on regular processors with no graphics chips, which The Register and The Next Platform report are built on Arm’s Armv9 design.

The TOP500 notes that its top 10 hasn’t changed since June. Only 27 of the 500 machines are new, the lowest turnover in the list’s history. It also counts only machines whose owners run its test and send in the results. Most giant AI clusters don’t, which Cochrane flags as a big cperwhile, tper Graceiencyperchipr iperinpairslouse, France, at about 73 billion calculations a second for every watt. It runs Nvidia’s Grace Hopper chips, which pair an Arm-based processor with an Nvidia graphics chip. It’s small, though, ranking 472nd of 500 on speed. Even so, Cochrane calls making the list at all a pretty big win.

Cochrane brought the story back because Arm’s weak showing last quarter still confuses him. After all, its chips and designs are used so widely. He wonders whether something is happening underneath, like a new blueprint Arm is trying to stay ahead of.

In his view, Arm has worked hard this year to keep control of the chip sector, without much success. He can’t tell whether it’s in control or barely hanging on, which seems strangoutput:y that wrote the blueprints in the first place.

Grist Maps Where the Biggest Data Centers Eat the Most Power

Grist ran the numbers on November 20. In Oregon, the largest data centers’ estimated usfederal e equals aboupower sales. Virginia came close behind at 15.5%, followed by Iowa at 13.1% was published ono get there, byw study’s estimates by each state’s sales figures from the federal government.

The study came out November 16 in Nature Sustainability, from a team led by Harvard researchers. It covers hyperscale sites, the giant server farms run by big cloud and AI companies. The team found 403 of them using about 82 terawatt-hours a year, just under 2% of all US electricity. Grist compares that to nearly 8 million homes.

Cochrane finds the figure of 403 sites mind-boggling on its own. What happens, he asks, when there are 800? That number is only going to go up.

However, the study had no meter readings. Its estimates start from how much power each site can draw, plus an assumption about how busy it was. Lead author Gianluca Guidi told CBS News, “The data stops in April 2025, which in AI time is basically ancient history.” Smaller data centers aren’t counted either, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory puts all data centers together at 4.7% of US power in 2024.

A separate report counts every data center in Oregon, not just the giant ones. It comes from the consulting firm ECOnorthwest and the University of Virginia. By its estimate, data centers used about 3% of the state’s electricity in 2015 and about 23% in 2025. Co-author João Ferreira told OPB, “And we expect this number to grow up to 31, 32% by 2030.”

That one hits home for Cochrane. While living in Oregon, he took pride in how much of the state’s power came from hydropower. He also notes the work done to protect fish around its dams.

Seeing that clean energy go straight to data centers is, in his words, a point of shame. Still, with pushback on new data centers across the country, he isn’t sure the numbers will climb as steeply as projected.

History’s Biggest Sellers of Fossil Fuel, Counted by Their Carbon

Carbon Brief published an analysis on November 17 that counts carbon a different way. When coal, oil or gas gets burned, it books the CO2 to the country that dug the fuel up, wherever the burning happened. The figures cover 1850 through 2025 and come from Robbie Andrew of CICERO, a climate research institute in Norway.

By that count, fuel that Russia sold abroad accounts for about 69 billion tonnes of CO2, more than any other country. Saudi Arabia is second at about 61 billion, and Australia is third at about 28 billion.

The United States doesn’t appear on the exporters list, since it has bought more fossil fuel than it sold since 1850. Rank countries by everything they dug up, though, and the US comes out first. Andrew told Carbon Brief that burning fuel is a “joint responsibility between extractors, producers and consumers.”

Cochrane notes that the US consumes more fossil fuel than it digs up. The fuel it buys doesn’t count against it in an exporters tally. He suspects it has suited the US to see that go overlooked.

COP31 Ends Without Its Main Deal

The analysis came oSciencehis year’s UN climate talks, COP31, were wrapping up. Australia ran the negotiations, and Türkiye hosted them in Antalya. Episode 1886 caught the summit in its final week. It ended on November 22, about 2 days late, without i,ts main agreement.

The ,fight was over fossil fuels. About 130 countries wanted the deal to call for moving away from them, and oil producers including Saudi Arabia opposed that. The last draft never named coal, oil or gas, so the European Union, the UK and others objected, and the deal died.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science.”

Cochrane ties that back to the export numbers. With that much money at stake for countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and Australia, he doesn’t see them giving it up. He understands they’re protecting their interests, but he finds it sad to watch.

Weight-Loss Drugs Could Spare a Country’s Worth of Land, One Model Says

Ars Technica ran a piece on November 22 by two scientists behind a new study in the journal Nature Communications. Roslyn Henry of the University of Aberdeen and Peter Alexander of the University of Edinburgh asked a big question. What happens to the world’s land if weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy go everywhere? These GLP-1 drugs mimic a gut hormone that makes you feel full.

Their scenario gives the drugs to every adult with obesity in every country, eating about 1,500 calories a day by 2040. They fed that into a global model of crops, trade and food prices. By 2050, about 32 million hectares stay wild that would otherwise be cleared for farms, an area about the size of Italy or New Mexico.

Cochrane jokes that they’re going to put everyone on Ozempic. In the paper, though, the authors write that their big drop in calories by 2040 “may be overly optimistic.” A November 2025 poll from the health research group KFF found about 1 in 8 American adults on one of these drugs.

With only rich countries on the drugs, the land gain shrinks to about a quarter of Italy. Cochrane can’t imagine anyone paying for the drugs for everyone, so that may be hard to avoid.

Henry also added a warning in a University of Aberdeen release. The findings, Henry said, shouldn’t be read “as placing environmental responsibility on people living with obesity, or suggesting that medication is an environmental solution.” Cochrane agrees that’s a dangerous idea circulating around these drugs.

BepiColombo Is Now Circling Mercury

Episode 1876 followed BepiColombo on the last stretch of its trip to Mercury. Now Eos, the news site of the American Geophysical Union, reports that it arrived on November 21. The European and Japanese space agencies built it together. It’s the first spacecraft to circle Mercury since NASA’s MESSENGER ran out of fuel and crashed there in 2015.

To stop at Mercury, the spacecraft had to brake hard at its closest pass, about 635 kilometers up. The European Space Agency, or ESA, planned for 4 thrusters on its orbiter to fire for 37 minutes. Radio contact dropped as planned when the craft turned into position, and hours later ESA confirmed it was in orbit. Cochrane is thrilled to be back at Mercury.

The next day, ESA said the burn had run short, and on November 23 it explained why. The burn stopped early on its own, and the flight team found the spacecraft in safe mode. In the end, it delivered about 77% of the planned braking. ESA traced the fault to software that points the spacecraft and runs its thrusters, and ireleasedng with Airbus, the main builder.

As throughop around Mercury now takes 75 hours instead of the planned 58. Even so, ESA has already reworked its braking plan and won’t need any extra burns.

ESA’s orbiter and Japan’s Mio are still bolted together. Their split on December 9, which ESA counts as the official arrival, is still on schedule. So is the start of science work in April 2027.

Cochrane is glad it made it into orbit, and he loves following up on stories like this one. He sureleasedkeeping an eye out for news of the split on December 9behindMath Behind M.C. Escher’s Impossible Pictures

For something fun, Quanta Magazine put out a gallery on November 18 that walks through the math inside M.C. Escher’s prints. It’s tied to Mathematics and the Art of M.C. Escher, a new show at the National Museum of Mathematics in New York that runs until February 8. Quanta notes that it and the museum share a funder, the Simons Foundation. Cochrane badly wants to go.

He calls it an awesome piece that reveals the tricks behind some of Escher’s most famous illusions. The math came in through crystals, which repeat in patterns. In 1937, a geologist in Escher’s family sent him a list of crystal papers.

One of them, a 1924 paper by mathematician George Pólya, charted all 17 basic types of repeating flat pattern. Escher copied all 17 into a notebook, even though by his own account, he had been a poor math student.

In Waterfall, from 1961, water runs downhill all the way around a loop, ends up back at the top and keeps a waterwheel turning. The trick is the impossible triangle: 3 beams joined at right angles that somehow close into a triangle. Physicist Roger Penrose came up with the shape after seeing Escher’s prints in 1954, and Swedish artist Oscar Reutersvärd had drawn one back in 1934.

Still, Cochrane sees Escher as one of the first to make these illusions a true part of his work. If you haven’t seen it, he says to check it out, and the Quanta gallery has plenty. He especially recommends Metamorphosis II, a woodcut more than 12 feet long. It’s fun to follow from beginning to end, or as he puts it, beginning to beginning.

Apple Podcasts Picks Keke Palmer’s Show for 2026

Finally, Apple Podcasts handed out its top award for 2026 on November 17. Show of the Year went to Baby, this is Keke Palmer, hosted by actor Keke Palmer and produced by the studio Wondery. It’s a weekly interview show, and the two episodes Apple highlighted feature Oprah Winfrey and musician Anderson .Paak.

Apple’s editors make the pick. Apple credits the show’s “exceptional quality and cultural impact” and says it “consistently ranks among the top video and top comedy shows on Apple Podcasts.” However, Luís Rijo, who covers the ad business at the trade site PPC Land, points out that Apple released no audience numbers. In his words, the award is “a signal of what the platform wants to promote rather than a new measure of reach.”

There’s an Amazon angle too. Wondery belongs to Amazon, and the show launched in late 2022 as an Amazon Music exclusive before opening up to every app. In February, Apple announced a new way to stream video podcasts in its app. The lead image of that announcement showed an episode of this show.

Cochrane says good for Keke Palmer. Still, he finds it a bit sad to see people who are already successful and famous keep extending their influence into every space. In his view, the people who built podcasting from the beginning didn’t build it for exclusive distribution and control through Apple.

He has nothing bad to say about Apple’s HLS streaming or its video system, which he calls amazing. He’s just sad to see the industry keep going around this loop.

Cochrane wraps up with housekeeping. Listeners can become a GNC Insider at geeknewscentral.com/insider, email geeknews@gmail.com and sign up for the newsletter at geeknewscentral.com. He also points to podcastapps.com for a modern podcast app and thanks GoDaddy for more than twenty years of keeping the show on the air.

One programming note: Ray is out of town for Thanksgiving, so Chris is putting out Thursday’s episode. Ray plans to be back in the studio on Monday with a fresh video, and feedback is always welcome.