Apple Unveils ‘Liquid Glass’ UI for iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe #1825

Apple introduces its most extensive design overhaul with Liquid Glass, a transparent, glass-like UI coming to iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and more. Inspired by visionOS, it adapts to light and dark modes and brings real-time rendering across apps like Safari, Camera, and FaceTime. Developers get early access to APIs to align with this dynamic new interface launching later this year.

Full Summary:

In this episode titled “Apple Unveils ‘Liquid Glass’ UI for iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe,” host Todd Cochrane begins by discussing Apple’s major announcement from the WWDC event on June 9th. He highlights the introduction of a new design called Liquid Glass, described as a transparent, glass-like user interface that will be implemented across iOS 26, iPad OS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and more. VisionOS inspires new UI and feature enhancements, including support for light and dark modes, real-time rendering, and updated APIs for developers.

Todd shares that he was unable to listen to the keynote but finds the Liquid Glass design impressive, emphasizing its transparent buttons and interface elements that react to the user’s movements. This wide-ranging design update has not been seen since Apple’s last significant UI refresh years ago. He goes on to list the apps that will be updated to incorporate the Liquid Glass design, including Safari, Camera, FaceTime, Apple News, and Apple Podcasts.

At the beginning of the episode, Todd welcomes his audience to episode 1825 and reminds them about the show’s sponsors, particularly GoDaddy, inviting listeners to check out exclusive deals on their website. He encourages them to support the show by becoming a GNC insider.

Todd then transitions into discussing other noteworthy Apple updates, including the removal of Split View in iPad OS 26, which brings the iPad’s functionality closer to a Mac experience. He reflects on the advancements and updates Apple is making to its operating system, noting that the version numbers now align with the year, making them more memorable.

As he continues, Todd expresses curiosity about the Vision Goggles from Apple, questioning their popularity and potential cost-effectiveness, while sharing his excitement about Apple’s new live translation feature for messages and FaceTime.

Moving through the episode, Todd touches on a variety of topics, including the unfortunate passing of Bill Atkinson, a significant figure in Apple’s early history. He highlights the budget cuts for NASA as related to the reactions of U.S. lawmakers. He provides insights into Microsoft’s crackdown on tech support scams in India, expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of recent raids on these operations.

Throughout the podcast, Todd explores the challenges in the podcasting and tech industries, including updates on cybersecurity and AI developments, while urging his audience to stay vigilant against online scams. He finishes the episode by inviting feedback and encouraging listeners to support the show through various means, including email contact and social media engagement.

In conclusion, Todd thanks his audience for their support and encourages them to stay tuned for the next show scheduled for Thursday.