WordPress.org Blocks WPEngine in battle of the Titans #1769

WordPress.org escalated its conflict with WPEngine by blocking its servers from accessing vital resources, including plugin updates. Following a dispute over WPEngine’s refusal to pay trademark fees, this move could put user sites at risk by preventing essential updates. WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg argues that WPEngine profits without contributing to WordPress’ development, prompting the block. Users and the WordPress community are divided, with discussions of potential forks emerging.

He encourages the audience to support the podcast mission by becoming insiders and mentions the ability to interact live with the show through modern podcast apps.

The episode dives into the WordPress.org vs. WPEngine conflict, highlighting the arguments from WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg. According to Mullenweg, WPEngine profits significantly from WordPress without adequately contributing to its development. This dispute has led WordPress.org to restrict WPEngine’s access to essential updates, which has divided users and sparked discussions about the sustainability and ethics of such business models in the open-source community.

Todd also discusses his updates, mentioning his travel plans and some logistics involving his equipment setup for podcasting. He introduces a new piece of equipment he’s excited about, the Rodecaster Video, which he believes will enhance the video quality of his shows.

Throughout the podcast, Todd emphasizes the impact of this conflict on the WordPress community and the broader implications for open-source projects. He discusses potential legal actions and the necessity for businesses like WPEngine to develop independent systems if they are cut off from WordPress.org resources.

Todd concludes the episode with a call to action for listeners to engage with the podcast through various platforms like email, social media, and the official website, reminding them of the ongoing support from GoDaddy and the deals available through the podcast's affiliation.