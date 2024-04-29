High-Speed Space Data Transmission #1741

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, equipped with Deep Space Optical Communications technology, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully transmitting data from over 140 million miles away using space lasers. This achievement, which included sending ultra-high-definition video and engineering data at unprecedented speeds, marks a significant advancement in deep-space communication technologies. Such capabilities pave the way for more complex and faster data transmission, which is crucial for future missions, including potential human trips to Mars.

The deep space communication story breaks down the details of NASA’s experiment, including transmitting ultra-high-definition video and engineering data at unprecedented speeds.

In a brief diversion from the main topic, the host touches on Mercedes Benz’s decision not to allow Apple CarPlay to take over all vehicle screens, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a holistic software architecture.

The episode delves into various news items, including Google Play Store updates, NASA’s call for public input on technological shortfalls, and a data breach that affected Kaiser Permanente.

Todd encourages listener engagement by sharing a feedback email from a listener named Brad, who had listened to all past podcast episodes during his recovery from a brain tumor. Todd also reads an email from Bob regarding the earning model on the Fountain app and addresses pronunciation feedback from Keith, who corrected Todd’s pronunciation of “Maita.”

Other topics covered include a hit piece on Apple over fraudulent apps, the risk of AI in critical infrastructure, a price hike for Peacock, and a leaked iPhone 16 case model. Todd also touches on the investigation into Ford’s BlueCruise system following a fatal crash. He rounds out the news with discussions about Getir’s focus shift, Verizon’s smartwatch plans price increase, FCC fines for carriers, GitHub’s new AI-powered software engineering tool, and a potential new feature for the Apple Pencil.

Towards the end of the show, Todd discusses the importance of media companies like The Onion and the vital role of AI in education, referencing an article from MIT about using generative AI in the classroom.

