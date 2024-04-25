ByteDance Prefers Shutdown to Selling TikTok #1740

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, has expressed a preference for shutting down its TikTok app in the U.S. if forced to divest rather than sell it. This stance stems from the importance of the app’s core algorithms to ByteDance’s global operations. Despite TikTok’s substantial user base in the U.S., it represents only a tiny portion of ByteDance’s revenue. The company would rather cease operations than compromise on the algorithms integral to its suite of applications. This decision came after the President signed a bill to force the sale by January 19th in the U.S. that mandated the sale of TikTok due to alleged national security concerns, with ByteDance steadfast in maintaining control over its technological assets.

Show Notes Summary and Story Links:

In this episode, Todd Cochrane discusses several topics, starting with the main subject: ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, potentially shutting down the app in the United States rather than selling it due to an order from the President that demands ByteDance be sold. Cochrane highlights that ByteDance values its core algorithm too much to sell it and that the app represents only a tiny portion of the company’s global revenue. Despite TikTok’s popularity, the decision comes amid concerns of national security. Cochrane expresses skepticism about the motives behind the legislation, suggesting that other interests, particularly financial interests from competitors, might be at play.

During the episode, Cochrane acknowledges his primary sponsor, GoDaddy, thanking them for their long-term support and encouraging listeners to step up and support the sponsor during the new reporting period. He mentions some behind-the-scenes statistics and reminds listeners to check out deals from GoDaddy on his website. C

Cochrane displays a replica of the Dragon spacecraft sent by an anonymous donor and expresses appreciation for the gift. He then dives into his opinion on government intervention regarding TikTok, criticizing the legislative decision and comparing the situation to past social media controversies. Todd discusses the implications of the U.S. government pressuring a sale of TikTok and voices strong support for free speech.

Transitioning to other topics, Cochrane reports on various news items, including the FTC ruling against noncompete agreements and the arrest of a school athletic director for impersonating a principal using AI voice synthesis to create offensive messages. He shares news about the FCC’s actions against certain Chinese telecommunications companies and discusses breakthroughs in brain-like computing using water and salt.

Cochrane continues to discuss updates in the entertainment industry, Toyota’s new car manufacturing investments, and the possibility that Apple might start developing its AI chips. He touches upon FTC refunds to Ring customers over security failures and the report that Ford has been selling its electric cars at a loss.

As the episode progresses, Cochrane discusses regulatory pressure on the tech industry, DARPA’s autonomous tank, and expectations of alien life discoveries. He shares an anecdote about his son’s MacBook Pro needing a battery replacement and Apple’s expensive service fee.

Finally, the episode touches on the Earth’s slowing rotation, DARPA’s new autonomous combat vehicle, AI in plant engineering, Stripe’s update, Intel’s financial outlook, Google’s plans with Chromebooks and Pixel, and Reddit’s new advertising attempts. Toward the end of the podcast, Cochrane discusses his upcoming travel schedule to podcasting events in Manila and London and how it will affect show frequency.

Throughout the episode, Cochrane also gives shoutouts to various listeners and supporters, asking for feedback and discussing the value-for-value model, including the SATSBack initiative, where podcasters could potentially pay listeners for their time listening to the show. He explains podcast apps and how listeners can use the Fountain app to support the podcast financially through streaming sites (cryptocurrency).

The podcast episode titled “ByteDance Prefers Shutdown to Selling TikTok” ran slightly longer than usual, nearly reaching the 60-minute mark.