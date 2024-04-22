Discord CEO Jason Citron on Shaping a More Intimate Internet #1739

Jason Citron, CEO of Discord, explores the platform’s unique position in the online world. Unlike traditional social networks, Discord offers a private space for communities centered around shared interests like gaming, AI, and fandoms. Citron discusses Discord’s shift from voice chat to a comprehensive social hub, emphasizing a future focused on intimate, community-driven experiences. He also addresses challenges such as content moderation and the decision against selling to Microsoft, highlighting the platform’s ongoing adaptation and focus on gaming and user-generated content. He thinks the Internet will get narrower as younger generations spend most of their time on the platform.

The episode opens with Todd Cochrane, showcasing the unique position of Discord in the online world. As a private space for communities with shared interests like gaming, AI, and fandom, the platform has shifted from a voice chat service to a comprehensive social hub.

Jason Citron, CEO of Discord, is discussed, and his views on the future focused on intimate community-driven experiences are highlighted. He addresses content moderation challenges and explains his decision not to sell to Microsoft, emphasizing their focus on gaming and user-generated content and his belief in a narrower Internet experience for younger generations.

The conversation then transitions to Todd’s personal experiences with network upgrades, sharing his positive experience with the UNIFY product line by Ubiquiti. He details the installation process in his studio and touts the advantages of the new network infrastructure.

The episode continues with a roundup of news stories and technological developments:

– Audacity 3.5’s release

– SSD and hard drive prices going up due to increased demand

– Mutant bacteria thriving in space and the concerns it raises

– Dark web activities and challenges with child sexual abuse image detection

– Anticipated M4 Mac mini and skipped M3 generation

– Google’s new AI experiment Gemini potentially syncs with music streaming services

Todd advocates for his listeners to adopt modern podcast apps and consider utilizing podcasting 2.0 technology, which could pay users to listen to podcast episodes and engage with the community. He believes in building a community rather than restricting internet experiences to smaller, more private spaces.

The episode covers various other tech developments and current events, including:

– Ecosia’s energy-generating browser

– Leaks about Beats’ new Bluetooth speaker from LeBron James,

– Archeological 3D mapping at Cape Canaveral,

– Meta’s spokesperson illegally defending terrorism in Russia,

– Climate initiatives launched by President Biden on Earth Day,

– The effect of AI on energy demands and a call for nuclear power,

– Banning of TikTok in the U.S.,

– Privacy concerns on different platforms, including the Dutch government’s stance on Facebook and

– Grindr’s lawsuit over sharing HIV status.

The episode concludes with Todd inviting listeners to provide feedback, participate in the community, and support the podcast through various contributions, such as an insider subscription and promoting GoDaddy deals. He also expresses interest in receiving help for chapter file submission.

Throughout the episode, Todd regularly dives into the value and implications of new technology, encouraging active community participation and growth within the podcasting space.